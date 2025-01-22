Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Post Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 17.5% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Post Holdings, Inc. which can be found using ticker (POST) have now 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $144.00 and $105.00 and has a mean target at $126.80. Given that the stocks previous close was at $107.88 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $113.19 while the 200 day moving average is $110.07. The company has a market cap of 6.28B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $107.91 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,379,352,058 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.13, revenue per share of $129.83 and a 4.33% return on assets.

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition categories. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands. Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products. Weetabix segment produces and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal, hot cereals and other cereal-based food products and muesli. Foodservice segment produces and distributes egg and potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels. Refrigerated Retail segment produces and distributes side dishes, eggs and egg, cheese, sausage and other refrigerated products to retail customers. BellRing Brands segment markets and distributes ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes powders, nutrition bars and supplements.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Post Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 18.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Post Holdings, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$128.80’, now 17.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Post Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 12.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Post Holdings, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$126.80’, now 10.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Post Holdings, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$125.00’, now 5.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Post Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 4.2% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.