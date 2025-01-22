Post Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 17.5% Upside Potential

Post Holdings, Inc. which can be found using ticker (POST) have now 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $144.00 and $105.00 and has a mean target at $126.80. Given that the stocks previous close was at $107.88 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $113.19 while the 200 day moving average is $110.07. The company has a market cap of 6.28B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $107.91 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,379,352,058 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.13, revenue per share of $129.83 and a 4.33% return on assets.

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition categories. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands. Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products. Weetabix segment produces and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal, hot cereals and other cereal-based food products and muesli. Foodservice segment produces and distributes egg and potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels. Refrigerated Retail segment produces and distributes side dishes, eggs and egg, cheese, sausage and other refrigerated products to retail customers. BellRing Brands segment markets and distributes ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes powders, nutrition bars and supplements.