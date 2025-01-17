Post Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 18.6% Upside Potential

Post Holdings, Inc. which can be found using ticker (POST) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $144.00 and $105.00 with the average target price sitting at $126.80. Given that the stocks previous close was at $106.90 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.6%. The day 50 moving average is $113.27 and the 200 day MA is $110.03. The market capitalization for the company is 6.26B. Currently the stock stands at: $107.59 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,424,917,596 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.08, revenue per share of $129.83 and a 4.33% return on assets.

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition categories. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands. Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products. Weetabix segment produces and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal, hot cereals and other cereal-based food products and muesli. Foodservice segment produces and distributes egg and potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels. Refrigerated Retail segment produces and distributes side dishes, eggs and egg, cheese, sausage and other refrigerated products to retail customers. BellRing Brands segment markets and distributes ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes powders, nutrition bars and supplements.