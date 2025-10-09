Follow us on:

Positioning for scale in flooring distribution

Likewise plc

Across the UK, flooring has become a dynamic segment of the building materials industry. The market’s diversity, from carpets and vinyl to engineered wood and luxury materials, has created both opportunity and complexity for distributors. Supply now depends as much on logistics and reliability as on product choice.

Independent retailers and contractors increasingly seek partners with national infrastructure and dependable delivery. Among them, Likewise Group has demonstrated what can be achieved through structured expansion and disciplined integration.

Formed in 2018, Likewise entered the market through selective acquisitions and an early focus on operational reach. The company’s decision to establish multiple regional sites rather than rely on a single hub has proven well-suited to the geography of the UK market. Today, twelve locations form a network capable of serving retailers and contractors across every major region, providing the local responsiveness that trade customers require while maintaining centralised control over supply and logistics.

The flooring market’s long-term fundamentals remain sound. Demand stems from both new construction and refurbishment, each influenced by housing activity, consumer confidence, and the shift toward higher-quality, sustainable materials.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.

Likewise reports 10% sales growth and strong interim results for H1 2025

Likewise Group has posted a 10.2% increase in sales revenue to £77.9 million for the six months to 30 June 2025, with Likewise Branded sales up 14.1%. Underlying profit before tax rose 120% to £0.74 million, while operating cash flow reached £5.2 million.
Likewise

Likewise granted approval for 20,000 sq ft expansion of Newport facility

Likewise Group has received planning permission to extend its Newport warehouse by 20,000 sq ft, creating a 55,000 sq ft distribution hub. The development will be funded through internal cash flow.
Likewise

Likewise Group raises £1.4m to support growth strategy

Likewise Group has secured approximately £1.4 million through a subscription of 5.5 million new shares by Onward Opportunities. The funding will be used to accelerate future growth initiatives, with shares admitted to trading on AIM from 11 August 2025.
Likewise

Steady momentum behind the scenes at Likewise Group

Likewise Group pushes deeper into retail and contractor channels, underpinned by a rising sales run rate and fresh logistics investment as it steadies towards its medium-term ambitions.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise grants over 3.1m shares under 2025 SAYE scheme

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) has successfully closed its 2025 Save As You Earn Scheme, granting options to 69 employees on over 3.1 million shares.
Likewise

Likewise Group delivers strong FY24 with continued growth in FY25

Likewise Group plc announces strong financial results for FY24, highlighting a 7.4% sales increase and strategic investments driving growth and profitability.

