Positioning for scale in flooring distribution

Across the UK, flooring has become a dynamic segment of the building materials industry. The market’s diversity, from carpets and vinyl to engineered wood and luxury materials, has created both opportunity and complexity for distributors. Supply now depends as much on logistics and reliability as on product choice.

Independent retailers and contractors increasingly seek partners with national infrastructure and dependable delivery. Among them, Likewise Group has demonstrated what can be achieved through structured expansion and disciplined integration.

Formed in 2018, Likewise entered the market through selective acquisitions and an early focus on operational reach. The company’s decision to establish multiple regional sites rather than rely on a single hub has proven well-suited to the geography of the UK market. Today, twelve locations form a network capable of serving retailers and contractors across every major region, providing the local responsiveness that trade customers require while maintaining centralised control over supply and logistics.

The flooring market’s long-term fundamentals remain sound. Demand stems from both new construction and refurbishment, each influenced by housing activity, consumer confidence, and the shift toward higher-quality, sustainable materials.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.