Golden Matrix ushers in new era with interim CEO at the helm

Brian Goodman, who has led Golden Matrix for nearly a decade, is to step down in mid-December. His tenure marked a period of significant expansion and transformation, during which the company evolved from a micro-cap operator into a diversified, Nasdaq-listed platform with global reach. The group has steadily positioned itself across both B2B and B2C verticals, building proprietary platforms and establishing a presence in regulated markets. The business model has shifted towards recurring revenues and broader international integration.

The incoming interim CEO, William Scott, is not new to the business or the industry. As chairman of the board and a long-standing figure in global gaming, his leadership signals continuity in vision but with a potential reorientation in execution. His previous experience scaling operations within regulated markets aligns closely with the company’s stated aim of becoming a more structured, disciplined operator.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.