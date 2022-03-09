Poolbeg Pharma creating demonstrable value

Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON:POLB) a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company with a unique capital light clinical model, has announced that its Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 31st December 2021, a notice of the Annual General Meeting 2022 and voting proxy form have been posted to shareholders.

Persons whose distribution in specie shares are held in trust by Croft Nominees Limited have also received a Voting Form of Direction and an Accompanying Letter advising them of how to instruct Croft, as the shareholder of record, to enter a vote on their behalf.

In accordance with AIM Rule 26, these documents are also available to view on the Company’s website:

https://www.poolbegpharma.com/documents

The AGM is scheduled to be held at 11.00am on 4 April 2022 at the offices of DAC Beachcroft LLP, at 25 Walbrook, London EC4N 8AF.

As part of the AGM, there will be nine ordinary resolutions concerning the adoption of the accounts, re-appointment of auditors and fixing of their remuneration, the election/re-election of the Company Directions and general authorisation to issue shares. The special resolutions are in connection with the removal of pre-emption rights on the allotment of new equity shares, cancellation of the share premium account subject to court approval, and permission for and conditions around granting authority for the Company to buy back shares. Full details of all resolutions are available as part of the AGM notice.