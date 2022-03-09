Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Poolbeg Pharma creating demonstrable value

Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON:POLB) a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company with a unique capital light clinical model, has announced that its Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 31st December 2021, a notice of the Annual General Meeting 2022 and voting proxy form have been posted to shareholders.

Persons whose distribution in specie shares are held in trust by Croft Nominees Limited have also received a Voting Form of Direction and an Accompanying Letter advising them of how to instruct Croft, as the shareholder of record, to enter a vote on their behalf.

In accordance with AIM Rule 26, these documents are also available to view on the Company’s website:

https://www.poolbegpharma.com/documents

The AGM is scheduled to be held at 11.00am on 4 April 2022 at the offices of DAC Beachcroft LLP, at 25 Walbrook, London EC4N 8AF.

As part of the AGM, there will be nine ordinary resolutions concerning the adoption of the accounts, re-appointment of auditors and fixing of their remuneration, the election/re-election of the Company Directions and general authorisation to issue shares. The special resolutions are in connection with the removal of pre-emption rights on the allotment of new equity shares, cancellation of the share premium account subject to court approval, and permission for and conditions around granting authority for the Company to buy back shares. Full details of all resolutions are available as part of the AGM notice.

Cathal Friel, Chairman of Poolbeg pharma said: “As outlined in our results announcement, market conditions have been and remain extremely challenging however we are actively working on creating demonstrable value as we drive the business forward. I strongly believe that part of the reason for the recent drop off in our share price has been the false impression that many of the original Open Orphan dividend in specie shareholders may sell their shares after the 19th of April because at that point in time, we will be transferring their shares from Croft Nominees to the shareholders as the 9-month lock in period will have expired. Part of my belief why the shareholders won’t suddenly start to sell these dividend in specie shares is because the distribution is exempt for UK income tax purposes as advance clearance for a statutory demerger was obtained from HMRC. As such, there should be no UK income tax liabilities for UK resident shareholders, the only time that UK resident shareholder will be subject to tax on these dividend in specie shares, will be in the event that they sell them, and in that event there will be a capital gains tax payment due.

As such, I believe we are unlikely to see a sell-off of these shares at the end of the lock in period , however we are remaining very active and are putting in place a series of mitigating actions to protect and build shareholder value for the long term. As part of this we are seeking approval to potentially use Company funds to buy back share, we are also seeking permission from our shareholders to allow for potential future dividend payments. In addition, we are in the advanced stage of dual-listing on the OTC market in the US to provide additional liquidity in the stock, we expect this to complete in Q2 2022. Finally, it is not in the DNA of the Company to sit back idly and wait for things to happen as the whole premise and business model of Poolbeg is to move fast, create a lot of shareholder value, be very careful with our cash, and ensure that the initial cash raised at IPO lasts us a very long time.”

You might also enjoy reading  Poolbeg Pharma to announce results for the period ended 31 December 2021 on 3 March 2022
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Poolbeg Pharma plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Poolbeg Pharma plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.