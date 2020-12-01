Polymetal International new JV in the highly prospective Taimyr region

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) has announced an initial investment of US$ 0.5 million in exchange for a 35% stake in a joint venture with a junior holding an exploration license for the Pekinskaya area, Taimyr Peninsula, Russia, which adjoins the existing Taimyr JV.

TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS

Polymetal may acquire up to a 70% interest in the Pekinskaya JV by funding RUB 173 million in cash (approximately US$ 2.3 million) of exploration expenditures in three stages aligned with the relevant field seasons: Stage 1 (completed) – an initial acquisition of 35% stake in the JV through a RUB 40 million (approx. US$ 0.5 million) cash investment in newly issued share capital. Stage 2 – increase stake up to 63% ownership for further investment of RUB 85 million (approx. US$ 1.1 million) in newly issued share capital by March 2021 following the first field season results assessment. Stage 3 – increase stake up to 70% ownership for further investment of RUB 48 million (approx. US$ 0.6 million) in newly issued share capital by March 2022 following the second field season results assessment.

Polymetal may also provide loans to the JV to fund extra exploration costs at stages 2 and 3, and finance three additional field seasons post 2022.

Polymetal has been granted a call option exercisable in 2023-2026 to acquire the remaining interest in the JV following JORC-compliant Mineral Resource estimate.

Pekinskaya exploration license covers an area of 97 sq. km. Together with the contiguous Taimyr JV they represent an area of 359 sq. km.