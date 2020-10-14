Polymetal International analyst and investor day

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY )will host its annual Analyst and Investor Day in the format of conference call and video webcast on Monday, 9 November 2020.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR DAY

During the call Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO, and Maxim Nazimok, CFO, will provide an update on Polymetal’s key development projects.

The event will begin at 9:30 London time (12:30 Moscow time). To join the call please dial:

From the UK:

+44 330 336 9125 (local access)

0800 358 6377 (toll free)

From the US:

+1 929 477 0324 (local access)

800 458 4121 (toll free)

From Russia:

+7 495 213 1767 (local access)

8 800 500 9283 (toll free)

To participate from other countries, please dial any of the local access numbers listed above.

Conference code: 7603243

To participate in the webcast follow the link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polymetal20201109.

Please be prepared to introduce yourself to the moderator or register.

A recording of the call will be available at +44 207 660 0134 (from the UK), +1 719 457 0820 (from the USA) and 8 10 800 2702 1012 (from Russia), access code 7603243, from 16:00 Moscow time Monday, 9 November, till 16:00 Moscow time Monday, 16 November 2020. Webcast replay will be available on Polymetal International’s website (www.polymetalinternational.com) and at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polymetal20201109.

