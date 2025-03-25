Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Pollen Street Group declares interim dividend of 27.1 pence

Pollen Street Group

Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN) has declared an interim dividend of 27.1 pence per ordinary share for the period ending 31 December 2024.

The dividend will be paid on 2 May 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register as of 4 April 2025. The ex-dividend date is 3 April 2025. The Second Interim Dividend is the final dividend to be declared in relation to the period ending 31 December 2024.

Pollen Street Group will not be offering a scrip dividend alternative. However, the Company offers the option for shareholders to invest their dividend in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan. Further details on the DRIP, can be found on the Registrar’s website.

The last date for receipt for elections for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 9 April 2025.

The Full timetable

Announcement Date of Second Interim DividendTuesday, 25 March 2025
Ex Dividend DateThursday, 3 April 2025
Record DateFriday, 4 April 2025
​Final Date for DRIP Elections       ​Wednesday, 9 April 2025
Cheques Post Date 2nd classWednesday, 30 April 2025
Payment DateFriday, 2 May 2025
​DRIP Statement Post 1st Class​Tuesday, 13 May 2025
Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Pollen Street Group Ltd 20.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Pollen Street PLC 82.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Pollen Street PLC 81.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Pollen Street PLC 87.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Pollen Street PLC 92.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Pollen Street PLC 96.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.