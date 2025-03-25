Pollen Street Group declares interim dividend of 27.1 pence

Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN) has declared an interim dividend of 27.1 pence per ordinary share for the period ending 31 December 2024.

The dividend will be paid on 2 May 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register as of 4 April 2025. The ex-dividend date is 3 April 2025. The Second Interim Dividend is the final dividend to be declared in relation to the period ending 31 December 2024.

Pollen Street Group will not be offering a scrip dividend alternative. However, the Company offers the option for shareholders to invest their dividend in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan. Further details on the DRIP, can be found on the Registrar’s website.

The last date for receipt for elections for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 9 April 2025.

The Full timetable

Announcement Date of Second Interim Dividend Tuesday, 25 March 2025 Ex Dividend Date Thursday, 3 April 2025 Record Date Friday, 4 April 2025 ​Final Date for DRIP Elections ​Wednesday, 9 April 2025 Cheques Post Date 2nd class Wednesday, 30 April 2025 Payment Date Friday, 2 May 2025 ​DRIP Statement Post 1st Class ​Tuesday, 13 May 2025