Pollen Street Group declares interim dividend of 27.1 pence

Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN) has declared an interim dividend of 27.1 pence per ordinary share for the period ending 31 December 2024.
The dividend will be paid on 2 May 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register as of 4 April 2025. The ex-dividend date is 3 April 2025. The Second Interim Dividend is the final dividend to be declared in relation to the period ending 31 December 2024.
Pollen Street Group will not be offering a scrip dividend alternative. However, the Company offers the option for shareholders to invest their dividend in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan. Further details on the DRIP, can be found on the Registrar’s website.
The last date for receipt for elections for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 9 April 2025.
The Full timetable
|Announcement Date of Second Interim Dividend
|Tuesday, 25 March 2025
|Ex Dividend Date
|Thursday, 3 April 2025
|Record Date
|Friday, 4 April 2025
|Final Date for DRIP Elections
|Wednesday, 9 April 2025
|Cheques Post Date 2nd class
|Wednesday, 30 April 2025
|Payment Date
|Friday, 2 May 2025
|DRIP Statement Post 1st Class
|Tuesday, 13 May 2025