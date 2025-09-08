Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Political change and economic surprise lift Asia into focus

Fidelity

A shift in Japan’s political landscape arrived at the same moment as stronger than expected economic data, and markets across Asia took notice. The resignation announcement from Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba removed a cloud that had hung over Tokyo for weeks, while revised growth figures underscored the resilience of domestic demand. The combination gave investors reason to look past immediate uncertainties and consider the opportunity set that may emerge once new leadership is in place.

The Nikkei opened the week with a sharp move higher, advancing 1.5% to close at 43,643.81. Market participants have long anticipated Ishiba’s departure, but the timing was nonetheless striking. With the ruling Liberal Democratic Party preparing to choose a successor, investors now weigh the likelihood of continuity in policy against the backdrop of an economy expanding faster than previously thought. Cabinet Office data showed first quarter growth running at an annualised 2.2%, more than double the earlier estimate, powered by resilient household spending and inventory build. For those assessing long-term exposure, the data suggested underlying stability even amid political turnover.

Elsewhere in the region, trading largely reflected a constructive mood. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.5% to 3,219.74 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.8% to 25,632.00, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,825.88. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2% to 8,849.60, but broader sentiment across Asia leaned positive. That was reinforced by global dynamics, with U.S. payroll figures soft enough to build conviction that the Federal Reserve will begin lowering rates in September, without fully extinguishing hopes of a controlled slowdown.

S&P 500 futures were modestly higher in Asian trade after Wall Street ended last week on a hesitant note. The possibility of a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed’s mid-September meeting is now widely factored into expectations, but the timing of U.S. inflation data this week may refine those views. For Asia, the prospect of U.S. easing coinciding with Japan’s own political reset provides a mix of uncertainty and opportunity. In such an environment, investors are forced to balance near-term volatility against the possibility of more accommodative conditions taking hold across major economies.

Japan remains one of the world’s largest developed economies, home to globally competitive manufacturers, technology leaders, and a highly liquid equity market that often serves as a barometer for broader Asian positioning.

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON:FAS) provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Values reports 17% share price rise over 12 months 

The Trust’s NAV rose 12.4% over the 12 months to 31 July 2025, ahead of the index at 7.1%, with the share price up 17.0%. Stock selection was the key driver of relative performance, with holdings in China and Hong Kong adding value, while overweight exposure to Indonesia detracted.
Fidelity

Fidelity favours investing in Chinese small and mid-cap companies (LON:FAS)

Fidelity Asian Values Investment Director Himalee Bahl highlights the Trust’s disciplined value-focused approach amid market uncertainty. By targeting undervalued small and mid-cap companies across China, Indonesia, and South Korea, the Trust avoids momentum-driven areas such as AI-related stocks in Taiwan and expensive Indian small caps.
Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Values significantly outperforms its index over 1 year (LON:FAS)

Over the 12 months to 30 June 2025, the Trust’s NAV rose 4.9%, outperforming its reference index which fell 0.1%, while the share price gained 6.9%. Stock selection was the key driver, with contrarian positions in China and Australia and picks in materials and consumer staples adding value, though an overweight in Indonesian small caps detracted.
Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Values gains on significant China exposure (LON: FAS)

The Trust’s NAV rose by 1.8% for the 12 months to 31 May 2025, outperforming its reference index, which declined 0.6%. Strong stock selection, particularly in China, materials, and technology, contributed to gains, while overweight positions in Indonesian small caps detracted.
Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Values outperforms with contrarian small-cap strategy

Discover how Fidelity Asian Values plc (LON:FAS) leverages a contrarian approach to invest in smaller Asian companies, driving substantial returns and outperforming benchmarks.
Fidelity

Asia investment trust maintains China, Indonesia, Australia overweight versus index

Discover Fidelity Asian Values plc's April 2025 insights, highlighting strategic investments in China, Hong Kong, and emerging markets for superior returns.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple