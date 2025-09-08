Political change and economic surprise lift Asia into focus

A shift in Japan’s political landscape arrived at the same moment as stronger than expected economic data, and markets across Asia took notice. The resignation announcement from Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba removed a cloud that had hung over Tokyo for weeks, while revised growth figures underscored the resilience of domestic demand. The combination gave investors reason to look past immediate uncertainties and consider the opportunity set that may emerge once new leadership is in place.

The Nikkei opened the week with a sharp move higher, advancing 1.5% to close at 43,643.81. Market participants have long anticipated Ishiba’s departure, but the timing was nonetheless striking. With the ruling Liberal Democratic Party preparing to choose a successor, investors now weigh the likelihood of continuity in policy against the backdrop of an economy expanding faster than previously thought. Cabinet Office data showed first quarter growth running at an annualised 2.2%, more than double the earlier estimate, powered by resilient household spending and inventory build. For those assessing long-term exposure, the data suggested underlying stability even amid political turnover.

Elsewhere in the region, trading largely reflected a constructive mood. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.5% to 3,219.74 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.8% to 25,632.00, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,825.88. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2% to 8,849.60, but broader sentiment across Asia leaned positive. That was reinforced by global dynamics, with U.S. payroll figures soft enough to build conviction that the Federal Reserve will begin lowering rates in September, without fully extinguishing hopes of a controlled slowdown.

S&P 500 futures were modestly higher in Asian trade after Wall Street ended last week on a hesitant note. The possibility of a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed’s mid-September meeting is now widely factored into expectations, but the timing of U.S. inflation data this week may refine those views. For Asia, the prospect of U.S. easing coinciding with Japan’s own political reset provides a mix of uncertainty and opportunity. In such an environment, investors are forced to balance near-term volatility against the possibility of more accommodative conditions taking hold across major economies.

Japan remains one of the world’s largest developed economies, home to globally competitive manufacturers, technology leaders, and a highly liquid equity market that often serves as a barometer for broader Asian positioning.

