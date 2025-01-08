Polaris Inc. Share Price Target ‘$76.21’, now 30.6% Upside Potential

Polaris Inc. which can be found using ticker (PII) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $110.00 and $60.00 with the average share target price sitting at $76.21. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $58.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.6%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $65.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to $78.52. The company has a market capitalization of 3.24B. The stock price is currently at: $58.11 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,232,285,942 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.28, revenue per share of $137.74 and a 4.04% return on assets.

Polaris Inc. is engaged in designing, engineering, and manufacturing powersports vehicles that include off-road vehicles (ORV), including all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters; quadricycles; boats; and related Parts, Garments and Accessories (PG&A), as well as aftermarket accessories and apparel. Its products are sold online and through dealers and distributors principally located in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and Mexico. Its segments include Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment primarily consists of ORVs and snowmobiles. ORVs are four-wheel vehicles designed for off-road use and traversing a wide variety of terrain, including dunes, trails, and mud. On Road segment designs and manufactures motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles. Marine segment designs and manufactures boats which are designed to compete in key segments of the recreational marine industry.