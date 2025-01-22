Polaris Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 30.8% Upside Potential

Polaris Inc. with ticker code (PII) have now 14 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $110.00 and $60.00 calculating the mean target price we have $72.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at $55.49 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 30.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $62.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to $76.85. The market cap for the company is 3.07B. Currently the stock stands at: $55.04 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,014,508,483 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.42, revenue per share of $137.74 and a 4.04% return on assets.

Polaris Inc. is engaged in designing, engineering, and manufacturing powersports vehicles that include off-road vehicles (ORV), including all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters; quadricycles; boats; and related Parts, Garments and Accessories (PG&A), as well as aftermarket accessories and apparel. Its products are sold online and through dealers and distributors principally located in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and Mexico. Its segments include Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment primarily consists of ORVs and snowmobiles. ORVs are four-wheel vehicles designed for off-road use and traversing a wide variety of terrain, including dunes, trails, and mud. On Road segment designs and manufactures motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles. Marine segment designs and manufactures boats which are designed to compete in key segments of the recreational marine industry.