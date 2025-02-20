Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Polaris Inc. Share Price Target ‘$54.38’, now 17.6% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Polaris Inc. which can be found using ticker (PII) now have 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $75.00 and $43.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $54.38. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $46.25 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 17.6%. The day 50 moving average is $54.43 while the 200 day moving average is $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of 2.60B. The stock price is currently at: $46.37 USD

The potential market cap would be $3,058,887,577 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.78, revenue per share of $128.73 and a 3.29% return on assets.

Polaris Inc. is engaged in designing, engineering, and manufacturing powersports vehicles that include off-road vehicles (ORV), including all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters; quadricycles; boats; and related Parts, Garments and Accessories (PG&A), as well as aftermarket accessories and apparel. Its products are sold online and through dealers and distributors principally located in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and Mexico. Its segments include Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment primarily consists of ORVs and snowmobiles. ORVs are four-wheel vehicles designed for off-road use and traversing a wide variety of terrain, including dunes, trails, and mud. On Road segment designs and manufactures motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles. Marine segment designs and manufactures boats which are designed to compete in key segments of the recreational marine industry.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Polaris Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 23.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Polaris Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 20.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Polaris Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 30.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Polaris Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 33.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Polaris Inc. Share Price Target ‘$76.21’, now 30.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Polaris Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 35.2% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.