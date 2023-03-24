PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co with ticker code (PNM) now have 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 53 and 48 and has a mean target at $50.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at $48.68 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 3.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $49.12 while the 200 day moving average is $47.90. The market cap for the company is $4,160m. Company Website: https://www.pnmresources.com

The potential market cap would be $4,305m based on the market consensus.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communication, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The company has a dividend yield of 3% with the ex dividend date set at 27-4-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.72, revenue per share of 26.12 and a 2.72% return on assets.