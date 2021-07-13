Phoenix Group announces the sale of Ark Life Assurance Company

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) has announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell Ark Life Assurance Company DAC to Irish Life Group Limited for a total cash consideration of €230 million (£197 million)1.

The cash consideration represents 0.91x Solvency II Own Funds and is payable on completion, expected by early 20222, subject to customary regulatory and anti-trust approvals. The transaction is not expected to materially impact Phoenix’s Solvency or Long-Term Free Cash positions.

This transaction simplifies our European operations and accelerates the cash release from this business. The Group expects to redeploy the capital into higher return growth opportunities to drive incremental future cash generation.

Phoenix Group continues to progress a range of management actions to maximise shareholder value from its remaining European business, Standard Life International DAC, which provides strategic optionality to the Group over the longer term.