Petropavlovsk: High Court dismisses injunctive relief filed by UGC

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) has provided an update on the application for injunctive relief filed in the High Court of Justice (Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, Insolvency and Companies List) by JSC Uzhuralzoloto Group of Companies.

At a hearing yesterday, 02 December 2021, the High Court found in favour of the Company and its independent directors and dismissed the Application made by UGC.

Petropavlovsk is a major integrated Russian gold producer with JORC Resources of 19.50Moz Au which include Reserves of 7.16Moz Au.