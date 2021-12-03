Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Petropavlovsk: High Court dismisses injunctive relief filed by UGC

High Court

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) has provided an update on the application for injunctive relief filed in the High Court of Justice (Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, Insolvency and Companies List) by JSC Uzhuralzoloto Group of Companies.

At a hearing yesterday, 02 December 2021, the High Court found in favour of the Company and its independent directors and dismissed the Application made by UGC.

Petropavlovsk is a major integrated Russian gold producer with JORC Resources of 19.50Moz Au which include Reserves of 7.16Moz Au. 

You might also enjoy reading  Petropavlovsk PLC 17.9% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.