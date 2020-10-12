Petropavlovsk appoint John Smelt as Head of Corporate Affairs

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) has announced two key appointments to its London headquarters.

John Smelt will be joining the Company on 19 October 2020 as Head of Corporate Affairs. John will be a member of the Group’s Executive Management committee and his role will be to manage the London office and the listed company functions. John has over twenty years’ experience in the mining sector, including as Head of Corporate Communications at KAZ Minerals PLC and as Head of Investor Relations at Rio Tinto plc.

Dorcas Murray will be joining the Company on 2 November 2020 as Company Secretary. Dorcas will report to the Chairman and will work closely with John and the Board on enhancing the listed company functions at the Company. After qualifying and practicing as a corporate lawyer, Dorcas has twenty years’ experience in listed company secretarial work, most recently as Group Company Secretary at Ferroglobe PLC.

Alya Samokhvalova has left the Company with immediate effect.

