Persimmon Non-Executive Director Claire Thomas to step down

Persimmon (LON:PSN) has today announced that Claire Thomas has notified the board of her wish to step down as a Non-Executive Director to pursue other interests. Claire will leave Persimmon on 1st February 2020.

Claire, who joined the Persimmon board in August 2019, said: “I have valued being part of the Persimmon Board and the experience it presented but it has also made clear to me my preference for working in a large scale complex global business environment. In my time on the board I have seen clear and determined efforts to transform the business and I wish Persimmon the best in their ongoing efforts.”

Roger Devlin, Persimmon Chairman, said: “Claire has made a strong contribution to the board during her time and we are disappointed to see her leave. We wish her every success for the future.”