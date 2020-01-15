Don't Miss
Persimmon Non-Executive Director Claire Thomas to step down
Persimmon plc

Persimmon Non-Executive Director Claire Thomas to step down

15th January 2020

Persimmon (LON:PSN) has today announced that Claire Thomas has notified the board of her wish to step down as a Non-Executive Director to pursue other interests.  Claire will leave Persimmon on 1st February 2020.

Claire, who joined the Persimmon board in August 2019, said: “I have valued being part of the Persimmon Board and the experience it presented but it has also made clear to me my preference for working in a large scale complex global business environment.  In my time on the board I have seen clear and determined efforts to transform the business and I wish Persimmon the best in their ongoing efforts.”

Roger Devlin, Persimmon Chairman, said: “Claire has made a strong contribution to the board during her time and we are disappointed to see her leave.  We wish her every success for the future.”

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.