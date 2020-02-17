Persimmon appoint Joanna Place as Independent Non-Executive Director

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) today announced the appointment of Joanna Place to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 April 2020. Joanna will also join the Company’s Remuneration and Nomination Committees on the same date. She will also Chair the Corporate Responsibility Committee.

Since July 2017 Jo has been the Chief Operating Officer of the Bank of England with responsibility for the day to day management of the Bank including finance, technology, information and physical security, human resources, property, and procurement. Jo has over 30 years of experience at the Bank of England, including leading teams in banking, statistics and regulation. Before her appointment as COO she was the Bank’s HR Director for three years.

Roger Devlin, Chairman of Persimmon, said: “Jo is an outstanding talent and Persimmon will benefit from the great breadth of her management experience, in human resources in particular, in the course of her 30-year executive career at the Bank of England. Her knowledge and insights will be invaluable to the business as we continue to implement our programme of progressive change. I am pleased to welcome Jo to the board.”