Pershing Square launches $200m share buyback program

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd. (LON:PSH) has announced a share buyback program for $200,000,000 of PSH’s outstanding Public Shares on the London Stock Exchange. The Program is expected to be accretive to NAV per share and will reduce PSH’s capital.

Since PSH commenced its first share buyback program on 2 May 2017, PSH has repurchased 69,920,511 PSH Public Shares for a total of $1.6 billion at an average price of $22.49.

Jefferies International Limited will continue in its role as sole buyback agent for the Program which will enable the purchase of shares during closed periods. Shares repurchased by the Company will be held in Treasury.

Pershing Square Holdings advises shareholders that the number of shares to be repurchased under the Program shall not exceed $200,000,000 or 10,000,000 PSH Public Shares.