Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Pershing Square launches $200m share buyback program

Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd. (LON:PSH) has announced a share buyback program for $200,000,000 of PSH’s outstanding Public Shares on the London Stock Exchange. The Program is expected to be accretive to NAV per share and will reduce PSH’s capital.

Since PSH commenced its first share buyback program on 2 May 2017, PSH has repurchased 69,920,511 PSH Public Shares for a total of $1.6 billion at an average price of $22.49.

Jefferies International Limited will continue in its role as sole buyback agent for the Program which will enable the purchase of shares during closed periods. Shares repurchased by the Company will be held in Treasury.

Pershing Square Holdings advises shareholders that the number of shares to be repurchased under the Program shall not exceed $200,000,000 or 10,000,000 PSH Public Shares.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple