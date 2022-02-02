Twitter
Pershing Square Holdings declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per Public Share for 2022

Dividend

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (LON:PSH) has announced that it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per Public Share for the calendar year 2022 according to the following table:1

Record DatePayment DateUSD
Dividend
Per Share		DRIP
Enrollment
Deadline		Currency
Election
Deadline
18/2/202218/3/2022$0.1025/2/202218/2/2022
20/5/202217/6/2022$0.1027/5/202220/5/2022
19/8/202216/9/2022$0.1026/8/202219/8/2022
18/11/202216/12/2022$0.1025/11/202218/11/2022

A proportionate quarterly dividend will be paid to the Special Voting Share, based on its net asset value.

Shareholders may automatically reinvest cash dividends into PSH Public Shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Programme. Details about the DRIP are available at https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/ and through shareholders’ brokers.

Dividends will be paid in US dollars unless a shareholder elects to be paid in GBP. Interested shareholders must elect GBP no later than the Currency Election Deadline. Further details about the currency election, including how to select GBP, are available at Pershing Square Holdings’ website https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/.

Additional Information
Each dividend is subject to the Company being satisfied that the following conditions are met:

  • the Company will meet the solvency requirements under Companies (Guernsey) Law, immediately after the payment of the dividend;
  • the Company’s total indebtedness will be less than one third of the Company’s total capitalisation after the payment of the relevant interim dividend.

The decision as to whether Pershing Square Holdings pays a dividend in the future will be made by the PSH Board with the consent of the Investment Manager. While PSH intends to pay a quarterly dividend going forward, there is no guarantee that PSH will continue to do so. PSH’s Board’s decision to pay a dividend should not be interpreted to mean that PSH will be profitable in the future.

