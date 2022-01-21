Pennant named as key supplier by Boeing Defence United Kingdom

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN), a leading global provider of training technology and integrated product support solutions, has provided the following update.

The Group is pleased to note that it has been named as a key supplier in this morning’s announcement by Boeing Defence United Kingdom Limited (BDUK) regarding the award of the long-term services contract for the UK’s new Apache helicopter fleet.

Pennant’s scope of work will be to deliver several new and upgraded Part Task Trainers which are compatible with the new fleet (this being referred to in prior announcements as the ‘Major Programme’). Pennant and BDUK are presently working to finalise Pennant’s contract and award is expected imminently.

The Group looks forward to working with BDUK to deliver this important capability to UK Defence.

The BDUK press release may be viewed here:

https://www.boeing.co.uk/news-media-room/news-releases/2022/january/boeing-expands-uk-military-support-with-apache-ah-64e.page