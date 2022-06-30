Pennant International hosting a capital markets day

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN), a leading global provider of training technology and integrated product support solutions, has announced that it is hosting a capital markets day for investors and analysts on Thursday 4 August 2022, from 12:00-15:00 in London.

The event will include a management and board presentation followed by training demonstrations. Refreshments and a light lunch will be provided.

To register your interest for the Pennant International event please email Investor.Relations@whirelandplc.com.