Pennant International Group full year results due 25th May 2022

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN), a leading global provider of training technology and integrated product support solutions, states will announce its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2021 on 25 May 2022.

The Group operates worldwide, with offices in Europe, North America and Australia, providing solutions, services and support to the Defence, Aerospace and safety critical industries across the globe, offering a turn-key solution for any requirement.