Pennant International Group Board members increase holding in company

Pennant International Group

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) has today announced that on 22nd September 2021 it received notification of the following dealings in ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the Company.

Philip Walker, Group CEO, purchased 16,583 Ordinary Shares at a price of 30 pence per share.

John Ponsonby, Chairman, purchased 6,633 Ordinary Shares at a price of 30 pence per share.

David Clements, Commercial & Risk Director, purchased 19,900 Ordinary Shares at a price of 30 pence per share.

Mervyn Skates, Operations Director, purchased 16,583 Ordinary Shares at a price of 30 pence per share.

Philip Cotton, Non-Executive Director, purchased 6,633 Ordinary Shares at a price of 30 pence per share.

Mike Brinson, Head of Finance (PDMR), purchased 16,583 Ordinary Shares at a price of 30 pence per share

Pennant International Group is a leading global provider of technology-based maintainer training and integrated product support solutions.

The extensive portfolio for Pennant’s training technology solutions and ILS Software (OmegaPS and R4i) is achieved through our two operational divisions: Technical Training and Integrated Product Support.

