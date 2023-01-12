Pennant International appoints Deborah Wilkinson as Non-Executive Director

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN), a leading global provider of training technology and integrated product support solutions, has announced the appointment of Deborah Wilkinson as Non-Executive Director with effect from 1st February 2023.
Ms Wilkinson is a chartered accountant (FCA) who trained with Deloitte and holds a BEng (Hons) in Mechanical Engineering. She has held various financial and commercial leadership roles with a range of businesses and has extensive experience in the defence aviation sector with Airborne Systems Group and IrvinGQ Limited. Deborah is currently a non-executive director of Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult Limited.
The following information is disclosed in accordance with Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies in connection with the appointment of Ms Wilkinson, aged 48, to the Board of the Company:
|Current directorships
|Past directorships held within the last five years
|Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult Limited
|Advanced Inflatable Products Limited
|Black Mountains Gliding Club
|Airborne Systems Holdings Limited
|TDI Financial Services Limited
|Airborne Systems Limited
|TDI Properties Limited
|Airborne Systems Pension Trust Limited
|Airborne Systems Group Limited
|Airborne UK Acquisition Limited
|Airborne UK Parent Limited
|Aircraft Material Limited
|Air-Sea Survival Equipment Trustee Limited
|Edlaw Limited
|GQ Parachutes Limited
|Irvin Aerospace Limited
|IrvinGQ Limited
There are no other matters under paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules to be disclosed.
Pennant International Group plc is a leading global provider of technology-based maintainer training and integrated product support solutions.