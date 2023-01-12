Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Pennant International appoints Deborah Wilkinson as Non-Executive Director

Pennant International

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN), a leading global provider of training technology and integrated product support solutions, has announced the appointment of Deborah Wilkinson as Non-Executive Director with effect from 1st February 2023.

Ms Wilkinson is a chartered accountant (FCA) who trained with Deloitte and holds a BEng (Hons) in Mechanical Engineering. She has held various financial and commercial leadership roles with a range of businesses and has extensive experience in the defence aviation sector with Airborne Systems Group and IrvinGQ Limited. Deborah is currently a non-executive director of Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult Limited. 

The following information is disclosed in accordance with Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies in connection with the appointment of Ms Wilkinson, aged 48, to the Board of the Company:

Current directorshipsPast directorships held within the last five years
Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult LimitedAdvanced Inflatable Products Limited
Black Mountains Gliding ClubAirborne Systems Holdings Limited
TDI Financial Services LimitedAirborne Systems Limited
TDI Properties LimitedAirborne Systems Pension Trust Limited
Airborne Systems Group Limited
 Airborne UK Acquisition Limited
 Airborne UK Parent Limited
 Aircraft Material Limited
 Air-Sea Survival Equipment Trustee Limited
 Edlaw Limited
 GQ Parachutes Limited
 Irvin Aerospace Limited
 IrvinGQ Limited

There are no other matters under paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules to be disclosed.

Pennant International Group plc is a leading global provider of technology-based maintainer training and integrated product support solutions.

