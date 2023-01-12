Pennant International appoints Deborah Wilkinson as Non-Executive Director

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN), a leading global provider of training technology and integrated product support solutions, has announced the appointment of Deborah Wilkinson as Non-Executive Director with effect from 1st February 2023.

Ms Wilkinson is a chartered accountant (FCA) who trained with Deloitte and holds a BEng (Hons) in Mechanical Engineering. She has held various financial and commercial leadership roles with a range of businesses and has extensive experience in the defence aviation sector with Airborne Systems Group and IrvinGQ Limited. Deborah is currently a non-executive director of Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult Limited.

The following information is disclosed in accordance with Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies in connection with the appointment of Ms Wilkinson, aged 48, to the Board of the Company:

Current directorships Past directorships held within the last five years Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult Limited Advanced Inflatable Products Limited Black Mountains Gliding Club Airborne Systems Holdings Limited TDI Financial Services Limited Airborne Systems Limited TDI Properties Limited Airborne Systems Pension Trust Limited Airborne Systems Group Limited Airborne UK Acquisition Limited Airborne UK Parent Limited Aircraft Material Limited Air-Sea Survival Equipment Trustee Limited Edlaw Limited GQ Parachutes Limited Irvin Aerospace Limited IrvinGQ Limited

There are no other matters under paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules to be disclosed.

Pennant International Group plc is a leading global provider of technology-based maintainer training and integrated product support solutions.