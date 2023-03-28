Pebblebrook Hotel Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.7% Upside

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust which can be found using ticker (PEB) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 28 and 12 calculating the average target price we see $17.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $12.91 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $14.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to $16.20. The market capitalization for the company is $1,654m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pebblebrookhotels.com

The potential market cap would be $2,178m based on the market consensus.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.31% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).