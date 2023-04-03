Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Peabody Energy Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 33.8% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Peabody Energy Corporation which can be found using ticker (BTU) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 30 and has a mean target at $33.80. Given that the stocks previous close was at $25.27 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and the 200 moving average now moves to $25.32. The market cap for the company is $3,705m. Find out more information at: https://www.peabodyenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $4,955m based on the market consensus.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments. It is involved in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 3.04, revenue per share of 35.06 and a 15.2% return on assets.

