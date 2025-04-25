Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Parker-Hannifin (PH) Stock Analysis: A 17% Potential Upside for Investors Eyeing Industrial Growth

Broker Ratings

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), a stalwart in the industrial sector, is capturing investor attention with its robust presence in motion and control technologies. With a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, the company stands as a heavyweight in the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Parker-Hannifin’s extensive portfolio spans industrial and aerospace applications, serving clients globally.

At a current trading price of $596.81, Parker-Hannifin’s stock is positioned within its 52-week range of $501.01 to $709.46. This price point, combined with a promising average target price of $699.23 set by analysts, suggests a potential upside of approximately 17.16%. This potential is further underscored by the consensus among analysts, with 17 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and only a single sell rating, indicating strong confidence in the stock’s future performance.

Despite the absence of some traditional valuation metrics such as trailing P/E, PEG, and Price/Book ratios, Parker-Hannifin’s forward P/E ratio of 20.58 provides a glimpse into its anticipated earnings growth. Key to its financial health is the impressive free cash flow of over $3.2 billion, which not only supports its operations but also ensures a stable dividend yield of 1.09% with a conservative payout ratio of 26.31%.

From a performance standpoint, Parker-Hannifin’s revenue growth has faced a slight contraction at -1.60%. However, the company’s return on equity is a robust 25.85%, reflecting efficient management and profitability. Earnings per share stand at an impressive $24.23, showcasing the company’s ability to generate income for its shareholders.

Technical indicators present a mixed picture; the stock’s current price is trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, set at $617.34 and $625.42, respectively. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.56 suggests neither overbought nor oversold conditions, while the MACD and Signal Line figures indicate a bearish momentum that investors should watch closely.

Parker-Hannifin’s diversified operations into two segments—Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems—provide resilience against market fluctuations. The company’s offerings range from motion-control systems to advanced aerospace components, catering to both commercial and defense sectors. This strategic diversification is vital in maintaining its competitive edge and driving future growth.

As Parker-Hannifin continues to navigate the complexities of the global market, its strong financial fundamentals, coupled with strategic focus on innovation and diversification, make it a compelling consideration for investors seeking exposure to the industrial sector’s growth potential. With a solid analyst backing and significant upside potential, Parker-Hannifin remains a stock to watch in the coming months.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Stock Analysis: Evaluating the 29% Potential Upside for Investors

    Broker Ratings

    United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 12.79% Potential Upside Amidst Strong Revenue Growth

    Broker Ratings

    UDR, Inc. (UDR) Stock Analysis: A Compelling 11.09% Upside for Real Estate Investors

    Broker Ratings

    Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Stock Analysis: A 20% Upside Potential with a Robust 5.38% Dividend Yield

    Broker Ratings

    Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 33% Upside Potential with Robust Analyst Ratings

    Broker Ratings

    Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Stock Analysis: Assessing a 20% Upside Potential Amidst Strong Dividend Yield

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.