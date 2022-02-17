Twitter
Panthera Resources report high-grade drill results at Bassala

Panthera Resources

Panthera Resources Plc (LON:PAT), the diversified gold exploration and development company with assets in West Africa and India, has announced that 5m composite assays have now been received and compiled from all of Stage 2 Aircore drilling programme at the Bassala Project in Mali. 

Highlights

·       All targets tested have returned plus 100ppb Au assays from 5m composite samples

·       Better intercepts include:

–  25m @ 0.87g/t Au from surface incl. 5m @ 2.96g/t Au from 10m

–  25m @ 0.25g/t Au incl. 10m @ 0.50g/t Au

–  2m @ >8.00g/t Au from 55m at end of hole (re-assays at 3.01, 8.40 and 1.06g/t Au)

–  5m @ 1.10g/t Au from 5m

–  16m @ 0.90g/t Au from 40m at end of hole incl. 5m @ 2.58g/t Au from 40m

–  55m @ 0.29g/t Au from 5m at end of hole incl. 5m @ 1.05g/t Au from 30m

–  5m @ 2.45g/t Au from 5m

–  5m @ 1.19g/t Au from 35m

·    Planning for deeper, resource definition RC drilling, which is expected to take place in Q2 of this year,is currently in progress

Commenting on the announcement, Mark Bolton, Managing Director of Panthera Resources said:

“The current drilling is essentially “geochemical drilling” and has only targeted the upper weathered zone and at a very broad line spacing of minimum 200m with holes generally 50m apart.  In this respect, the numerous significant intercepts are considered to be highly encouraging. 

Almost all of the targets tested are sizeable geochemical targets, many with economic grade intercepts already returned.

Many of the intercepts were at the end of drill holes, showing the mineralisation is open at depth and representing excellent targets for deeper drilling.

The next step, once the geological interpretation has been completed, will be to test the known mineralisation with deeper and closer spaced drilling, aimed at identifying zones of coherent mineralisation that may represent resource definition targets.”

A PDF version of the announcement, inclusive of images, can be found on the Company’s website or by following the link below:

www.pantheraresources.com/news/regulatory-news/ 

Background

The Bassala project is located within a highly gold endowed Birimian volcano-sedimentary belt in southwestern Mali, approximately 200km south of the capital city Bamako. 

The belt hosts the Kalana (Endeavour Mining, 4Moz) and Kodieran (Wassoul’or, 2Moz) gold mines, both within a few kilometres of the Bassala project.  The adjacent belt to the west is also well endowed with gold and hosts the Siguiri (AngloGold Ashanti (“AngloGold”), 17Moz), Tri-K (Avocet Mining, 3Moz), Kobada (African Gold Group, 3Moz), and Yanfolila (Hummingbird Resources, 2Moz) gold mines.

In the second half of 2020, the Company recommenced exploration activity at Bassala with the results of gold in soil and ground magnetic surveys announced on 26 March 2021.  These surveys confirmed that two major gold anomalous trends are present, a 9 kilometre long north-northeast trending zone and a second, cross-cutting, 3 kilometre northwest-trending zone.

Following the successful gold in soil and ground magnetic surveys, the Company initiated an IP survey, with the results announced on 10 June 2021.  The IP survey confirmed the previous interpretations and identified:

·       Several high order chargeability highs – probably indicative of disseminated sulphides at depth

·       Three of the chargeability highs can be traced over 6,000m, 4,700m and 2,200m

·       Many of the chargeability highs are associated with geochemical anomalies and artisanal mining activity

Having met all of the requisite statutory obligations, the Company’s joint venture partner has applied for a three-year extension to its Bassala exploration licence.  The Direction Nationale de la Géologie et des Mines has assessed the application and has recommended the extension is approved.  The application is now with the Ministère des Mines de l’Énergie et de l’Eau for final approval.

June 2021 Drilling (Phase 1)

Reflecting the positive results from the IP survey, the Company initiated its maiden drilling programme at Bassala.  This was terminated in July 2021 due to the onset of the wet season with a total of 9,997m air core (AC) drilling completed in 164 drill holes and 392m reverse circulation (RC) drilling completed in 4 drill holes.

That work resulted in widespread gold mineralisation being identified in very widely spaced drill traverses with better intercepts from the 5m composite sampling including:

·    20m @ 2.12g/t Au from 10m incl. 10m @ 3.79g/t Au from 20m

·    10m @ 3.45g/t Au from 60m incl. 6m @ 6.59g/t Au from 60m

·    5m @ 5.10g/t Au from 15m

·    5m @ 2.75g/t Au from 55m

·    45m @ 0.57g/t Au from 25m incl. 5m @ 2.53g/t Au from 40m

·    30m @ 0.88g/t Au from 20m incl. 5m @ 3.18g/t Au from 20m

·    20m @ 0.75g/t Au from 15m incl. 5m @ 1.92g/t Au from 15m

·    10m @ 0.96g/t Au from 35m incl. 5m @ 1.44g/t Au from 35m

·    25m @ 0.51g/t Au from 15m incl. 5m @ 2.07g/t Au from 20m

·    5m @ 1.98g/t Au from 40m

·    6m @ 1.59g/t Au from 70m (end of hole)

·    5m @ 1.41g/t Au from 35m (end of hole)

These are excellent initial results from the broad spaced, minimum 200m x 50m drill pattern that only penetrated to the base of weathering.  Further details of this drilling may be found in the RNS’ dated 24 August 2021, 10 September 2021 and 30 September 2021.

December 2021 Drill Results (Phase 2)

Given the excellent results from the June 2021 drilling programme, the Company continued the drilling programme after the wet season and the phase 2 programme (mainly situated in the northern part of the license area), consisting of 8,546m drilling in 152 AC drill holes, was completed in late December 2022.

Assay results from this drilling have now been received, with better intercepts including:

·        25m @ 0.87g/t Au from surface incl. 5m @ 2.96g/t Au from 10m

·        30m @ 0.25g/t Au from 15m incl. 10m @ 0.50g/t Au from 20m

·        2m @ >8.00g/t Au from 55m at end of hole (re-assays at 3.01, 8.40 and 1.06g/t Au)

·        5m @ 1.10g/t Au from 5m

·        15m @ 0.40g/t Au from 10m incl. 5m @ 0.77g/t Au

·        5m @ 0.89g/t Au from 30m

·        16m @ 0.90g/t Au from 40m at end of hole incl. 5m @ 2.58g/t Au from 40m

·        55m @ 0.29g/t Au from 5m at end of hole incl. 5m @ 1.05g/t Au from 30m

·        5m @ 2.45g/t Au from 5m

·        1m @ 0.42g/t Au from 50m at end of hole

·        5m @ 0.92g/t Au from 55m at end of hole

·        3m @ 0.68g/t Au from 15m at end of hole

·        5m @ 0.44g/t Au from 55m at end of hole

·        5m @ 1.19g/t Au from 35m

Details of drilling, including coordinates, azimuths, dips and all assays over 100ppb Au, are shown in Schedule 1.

Several coherent zones of mineralisation are beginning to emerge, generally trending NNE in the north, N-S in the centre and NW in the south.  They generally follow the two main trends originally interpreted. 

These zones are between about 600m and 3000m in strike and hence have significant size potential.

A comprehensive geological interpretation of the dill logs and assays is underway.  This will feed into closer spaced RC and/or diamond drilling programme that is currently being designed for the higher priority targets.

Schedule 1

Hole NumberUTM NorthUTM EastElevation(m)Depth(m)DipAzim.From(m)To(m)Int.(m)Au(ppb)Comments
BA-21-AC-014120280258035140065-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-015120280158029840165-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-019120279858024840265-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-096120280058019940265-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-097120260958035440460-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-098120259858029940460-60905105207 
       304010187 
BA-21-AC-099120260058025140755-609050555133eoh
BA-21-AC-100120259258020140760-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-101120249957990240560-6090154530246 
      incl.203010501 
BA-21-AC-102120249957985140360-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-103120250057980340160-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-104120230558049739765-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-105120230158045139859-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-109120230158040139965-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-125120230158035040060-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-126120230158030440147-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-136120230158025139960-6090354510304 
BA-21-AC-137120230158020239860-609002525867 
      incl.101552960 
BA-21-AC-143120230158015339860-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-144120230158010440060-60905105131 
BA-21-AC-145120229958005040365-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-146120230258000240559-609055594109eoh
BA-21-AC-147120229657995040360-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-148120230157989940251-609052015192 
       40455125 
BA-21-AC-149120230057985040059-609052520154 
BA-21-AC-150120228757980139960-609050555158 
BA-21-AC-151120230157975239860-609010155122 
BA-21-AC-152120210058050139160-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-153120209758045139160-6090102010151 
BA-21-AC-154120210158040039260-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-155120210158034939360-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-156120209958029739160-6090153520121 
BA-21-AC-157120210158025039065-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-158120210258020239165-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-159120210158015239237-609035372315eoh
BA-21-AC-160120210158010039360-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-161120210258004739660-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-162120210258000039660-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-163120210157995239460-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-164120210157990139460-609015205105 
BA-21-AC-165120210157984939360-60905105124 
       20255391 
BA-21-AC-166120210157980139258-6090555828000.01eoh
BA-21-AC-167120209957974739258-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-168120190158000038660-609025305133 
BA-21-AC-169120190157995238660-609010155416 
BA-21-AC-170120189957990338720-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-171120190157985038752-609030355105 
BA-21-AC-172120190157979938752-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-173120190157975038746-609051051110 
BA-21-AC-174120160557980239265-60905105103 
BA-21-AC-175120160757975139260-609040455136 
BA-21-AC-176120159757969839560-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-177120161357965439655-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-178120159157960139760-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-179120159857954639760-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-180120160057949639865-609015205157 
BA-21-AC-181120159857944739860-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-182120159657939840027-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-183120159857934640160-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-184120120057975138840-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-185120120157970138823-609010155148 
       20233148eoh
BA-21-AC-186120120057965138960-60905105118 
BA-21-AC-187120120157960039059-609025305146 
BA-21-AC-188120119757955639360-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-189120119957950139562-609025305489 
BA-21-AC-190120120157944939760-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-191120119957940139860-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-192120119857934840145-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-193120119957929940260-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-194120120057925040560-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-195120100357969438829-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-196120100257965038950-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-197120100257959739060-609045505117 
BA-21-AC-198120100457954939060-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-199120100657949939160-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-200120100057944839260-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-201120100257940039460-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-202120100157934939553-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-203120100257931539753-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-204120099957925439860-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-205120079957985239341-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-206120079957979939158-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-207120080057974839160-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-208120080057969839053-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-209120080957965439060-6090102515399 
      incl.15205765 
BA-21-AC-210120082957959838953-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-211120082057955138953-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-212120080157950439050-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-213120077957947239050-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-214120080157938139156-60905105246 
BA-21-AC-215120080357934939260-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-216120079657930039252-609015205176 
BA-21-AC-217120080057925139356-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-218120060257979739736-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-219120060157974639553-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-220120060157969939360-609052015140 
       35405100 
BA-21-AC-221120059557964639160-609001515108 
BA-21-AC-222120059857960339160-6090456015116eoh
BA-21-AC-223120059857955139060-609030355885 
BA-21-AC-224120059757950339060-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-225120059857945239060-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-226120059957940439060-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-227120040357980040165-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-228120040157975239960-609055605225eoh
BA-21-AC-229120040157969839560-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-230120040157965339456-6090405616901eoh
      incl.405552580 
BA-21-AC-231120040357959639360-6090304515111 
BA-21-AC-232120040057955439260-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-233120039657950339260-609015205150 
BA-21-AC-234120040057945239160-609056055294eoh
      incl.304010927 
      incl.303551050 
BA-21-AC-238119969957970139847-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-239119969357965139938-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-240119969457960240049-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-241119969957955140165-60905105175 
BA-21-AC-242119970257949940160-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-247119929957970139435-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-248119930157965339560-6090355520332 
BA-21-AC-249119929857960139660-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-250119929957955139865-609051052450 
BA-21-AC-251119930257951039960-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-271119926257945440060-609015205143 
BA-21-AC-276119910257970239762-609051052300 
       20255191 
BA-21-AC-294a119910157960139760-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-295a119909957955339747-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-296a119910057950339733-609015205275 
BA-21-AC-297119910757945539853-609050533104eoh
BA-21-AC-298119890157975140359-609030355145 
BA-21-AC-299119890257970240129-6090055293 
BA-21-AC-300119890257965240051-609050511442eoh
BA-21-AC-301119890157960039960-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-302119890057955139760-609055605915eoh
BA-21-AC-303119890257950039660-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-304119890257945439518-609015183677eoh
BA-21-AC-305119889957940039560-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-307119870057964640665-6090405515197 
BA-21-AC-308119869757960340565-609055605128 
BA-21-AC-309119870057955240249-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-310119870457949339933-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-311119869957945539865-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-312119870557941639765-609040455299 
BA-21-AC-314119850157965041160-609035405332 
       55605437eoh
BA-21-AC-315119850457960240960-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-316119850157954940760-6090    <100
BA-21-AC-317119850457950640462-609025305102 
BA-21-AC-320119829957969941262-609025305103 
       45505261 
BA-21-AC-321119830357964940965-609020255462 
BA-21-AC-322119830157959140328-609015205427 
BA-21-AC-323119830357954940065-6090354510191 
       60655290eoh
BA-21-AC-324119829257950139760-6090055107 
       15205128 
       354051190 
BA-21-AC-325119830157945139665-609001010177.5 
       45505132 
BA-21-AC-326119830057940039545-609035405138 
BA-21-AC-327119830057935139365-609010155143 
       25305350 
       556510206eoh
