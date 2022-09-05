Panthera Resources Bassala drilling programme identifies five significant prospects

Panthera Resources Plc (LON:PAT), the gold exploration and development company with assets in West Africa and India, has announced that the drilling programme, as announced as completed on 8 July 2022 at the Bassala Project in Mali has delineated five significant prospects at which drilling has identified wide zones of mineralisation.

Highlights

· Five significant prospects defined from initial and follow-up geochemical drilling campaigns

· The most significant prospect is the Tabakorole Prospect, with a 2km strike length with drilling having identified wide zones of mineralisation

· The 2022 drill programme comprised 2,601m reverse circulation (RC) drilling in 23 drill holes and 3,030m air-core (AC) geochemical drilling completed in 50 drill holes

· Significant silica-chlorite-sulphide alteration and associated quartz veining were observed for most targeted intervals

· Drill assay results (based on 5m composite sampling) include:

5 metres at 5.60 g/t from 40m

5 metres at 4.68 g/t from 10m

5 metres at 3.73 g/t from 35m

Introduction

The Bassala project is located within the highly gold-endowed Birimian volcano-sedimentary belt in southwestern Mali, approximately 200km south of the capital city Bamako.

The belt hosts the Kalana (Endeavour Mining, 4Moz) and Kodieran (Wassoul’or, 2Moz) gold mines, both within a few kilometres of the Bassala project. The adjacent belt to the west is also well endowed with gold and hosts the Siguiri (AngloGold Ashanti (“AngloGold”), 17Moz), Tri-K (Avocet Mining, 3Moz), Kobada (African Gold Group, 3Moz), and Yanfolila (Hummingbird Resources, 2Moz) gold mines.

Recently the Company completed its 2022 drill programme (collar and hole information as provided in Appendix 1). The programme was designed to follow up results of earlier drilling across the three separate areas previously termed the Bassala North, Bassala Central and Bassala South Sectors.

Panthera is pleased to report that the program was completed ahead of schedule, on budget and without any safety incidents. Preliminary analytical results have now been returned and are discussed in the ground assessment of the project data and the results of the recent drilling section of this news release. The drilling analysis reported here is preliminary due to observed coarse gold. Further test work is underway as discussed below in this news release.

Project Background

Previously, Panthera recommenced exploration activity at Bassala in the second half of 2020, (results of gold in soil and a ground magnetic survey announced on 26 March 2021) these surveys confirmed that two major gold anomalous trends occurred, a 9-kilometre-long north-northeast trending zone and a second, cross-cutting, 3-kilometre northwest-trending zone. These zones are interpreted by the company to be continuations of significant regional mineralisation trends.

Following the successful gold in soil and ground magnetic surveys, the Company initiated an IP gradient array survey (results announced on 10 June 2021). The IP survey confirmed the previous interpretations and identified:

· Several high-order chargeability highs

· Resistivity trends associated with artisanal gold diggings

· Many of the chargeability highs are also associated with geochemical anomalies and artisanal mining activity

Reflecting the positive results from the IP survey, the Company accelerated its drilling programme at Bassala, with an AC geochemical drilling program in 2021 as summarised below.

June 2021 Drilling (Panthera)

Reflecting the positive results from the gradient array IP survey (announced on 10 June 2021), the Company initiated its maiden drilling programme at Bassala. This was terminated in July 2021 due to the onset of the wet season with a total of 9,997m air core (AC) drilling completed in 164 drill holes and 392m reverse circulation (RC) drilling completed in 4 drill holes.

That work resulted in widespread gold mineralisation being identified in the very widely spaced drill traverses with better intercepts from the 5m composite sampling including:

· 20m @ 2.12g/t Au from 10m incl. 10m @ 3.79g/t Au from 20m

· 10m @ 3.45g/t Au from 60m incl. 6m @ 6.59g/t Au from 60m

· 5m @ 5.10g/t Au from 15m

· 5m @ 2.75g/t Au from 55m

· 45m @ 0.57g/t Au from 25m incl. 5m @ 2.53g/t Au from 40m

· 30m @ 0.88g/t Au from 20m incl. 5m @ 3.18g/t Au from 20m

· 20m @ 0.75g/t Au from 15m incl. 5m @ 1.92g/t Au from 15m

· 10m @ 0.96g/t Au from 35m incl. 5m @ 1.44g/t Au from 35m

· 25m @ 0.51g/t Au from 15m incl. 5m @ 2.07g/t Au from 20m

· 5m @ 1.98g/t Au from 40m

· 6m @ 1.59g/t Au from 70m (end of hole)

· 5m @ 1.41g/t Au from 35m (end of hole)

These were excellent initial results from the broad-spaced, drill pattern that only penetrated the base of weathering. Further details of this drilling may be found in the RNS’ dated 24 August 2021, 10 September 2021 and 30 September 2021.

December 2021 Drill Results (Panthera)

Building on the excellent results from the June 2021 drilling programme, the Company continued the drilling programme after the wet season and the phase 2 programme (mainly situated in the northern part of the license area), consisting of 8,546m of drilling in 152 AC drill holes, was completed in late December 2021.

Assay results from this drilling included the following intercepts:

· 25m @ 0.87g/t Au from surface incl. 5m @ 2.96g/t Au from 10m

· 30m @ 0.25g/t Au from 15m incl. 10m @ 0.50g/t Au from 20m

· 2m @ >8.00g/t Au from 55m at end of hole (re-assays at 3.01, 8.40 and 1.06g/t Au)

· 5m @ 1.10g/t Au from 5m

· 15m @ 0.40g/t Au from 10m incl. 5m @ 0.77g/t Au

· 5m @ 0.89g/t Au from 30m

· 16m @ 0.90g/t Au from 40m at end of hole incl. 5m @ 2.58g/t Au from 40m

· 55m @ 0.29g/t Au from 5m at end of hole incl. 5m @ 1.05g/t Au from 30m

· 5m @ 2.45g/t Au from 5m

· 1m @ 0.42g/t Au from 50m at end of hole

· 5m @ 0.92g/t Au from 55m at end of hole

· 3m @ 0.68g/t Au from 15m at end of hole

· 5m @ 0.44g/t Au from 55m at end of hole

· 5m @ 1.19g/t Au from 35m

Other Historical Exploration and RAB Drilling

Whilst the licence hosts prolific artisanal mining activity, the only significant previous systematic exploration was undertaken by AngloGold Exploration (AngloGold or AGEX) during the period 2010-2011. That work consisted of broad-spaced soil sampling at 800m x 100m spacing with limited infill to 400m x 50m and 200m x 50m spacing in selected areas.

AngloGold subsequently undertook broad-spaced RAB drilling over the main soil anomalies and a total of 3,111m was completed in 113 drill holes at an average depth of 27.5m. The drilling identified significant mineralisation beneath the laterite cover, including:

· 21m @ 1.15g/t Au from 15m including 3m @ 4.52g/t Au from 33m

· 15m @ 0.56g/t Au from 3m to the end of the hole

· 3m @ 0.78g/t Au from 21m to the end of the hole

· 6m @ 0.49g/t Au from 39m to the end of the hole

· 3m @ 1.55g/t Au from 9m

· 3m @ 1.16g/t Au from surface

June 2022 Drilling Results and Project Review

Following the recent June 2022 drilling campaign, the Company’s technical consultant for West Africa recently completed a site visit. Together with our in-country technical team in Mali, a comprehensive assessment of the current drilling and previous drilling was carried out. The field assessment recognised at least five areas that the Company now categorises as prospects:

· Tabakorole Prospect

· Tabakorole East Prospect

· Djelikourou North Prospect

· Djelikourou South Prospect

· Tagoua Prospect

All five of the identified prospects have been identified via reinterpretation of drill hole analysis, geological logging reinterpretation and walking the prospects in addition to the reinterpretation of geophysical and soil geochemical data. Discussion of the prospects and recent drilling results follows.

Tabakorole Prospect

The Tabakorole prospect has now been defined on a significant contiguous structure of at least 2km strike length with widths interpreted between 50m to 100m. This is based on field observations of artisanal workings, the company’s first phase of reconnaissance drilling and the recent follow-up June 2022 drilling campaign between the historical drilling, areas of artisanal diggings and trends of quartz vein rubble on the surface are noted.

Highlights of recent follow-up drilling included:

HOLE ID METRES FROM METRES TO INTERVAL (M) Au PPM PROSPECT BA-22-RC-022 40 60 20 0.91 Tabakorole Prospect BA-22-RC-016 90 100 10 0.73 Tabakorole Prospect BA-22-AC-361 15 15 0.22 Tabakorole Prospect BA-22-AC-363 45 55 10 0.24 Tabakorole Prospect BA-22-RC-024 35 45 10 0.38 Tabakorole Prospect

Previous drilling by Panthera in the Tabakorole prospect included:

HOLE ID METRES FROM METRES TO INTERVAL (M) Au PPM PROSPECT BA-21-AC-090 60 65 5 0.55 Tabakorole Prospect BA-21-AC-094 26 35 9 0.32 Tabakorole Prospect BA-21-AC-080 14 40 26 0.45 Tabakorole Prospect INC 26 30 4 1.59 Tabakorole Prospect BA-21-AC-081 19 39 20 0.92 Tabakorole Prospect INC 21 23 2 2.96 Tabakorole Prospect BA-21-AC-072 5 10 5 1.02 Tabakorole Prospect BA-21-AC-073 40 45 5 1.59 Tabakorole Prospect BA-21-AC-074 60 70 10 3.19 Tabakorole Prospect BA-21-AC-066 20 25 5 1.08 Tabakorole Prospect BA-21-AC-067 20 40 20 0.57 Tabakorole Prospect BA-21-AC-069 75 85 10 0.23 Tabakorole Prospect

Tabakorole East Prospect

The Company identified this prospect for initial testing after noting gold in historical RAB drilling carried out by AGEX. Initial follow-up using soil geochemistry outlined a broad area of plus 20ppb Au. Field mapping also located scattered artisanal diggings for gold.

Gradient array IP geophysics carried out over the prospect highlights a thickening of a conductive rock unit that was initially thought to be due to the presence of disseminated sulphide and was the target of the Company’s maiden drilling programs that successfully located highly anomalous geochemical values for gold.

The recent field review has identified the conductivity anomaly to be caused by considerable amounts of graphite in the underlying schists. It is postulated that the thickening of the graphitic schist unit may be due to structural folding and or faulting of the softer graphitic schist. The Company’s shallow geochemical (AC) drilling appears to have also identified shallow flat-lying supergene style mineralisation. Several deeper holes may have located underlying vein-style structures.

Panthera recently commissioned a specialist spectral imagery study using reflective wavelengths collected by various satellites. Of interest is that an anomaly is located over the Tabakorole East prospect that has a similar spectral signature to that observed over the nearby Kodieran (Wassoul’or, 2Moz) gold mine.

Highlights of recent follow-up drilling included:

HOLE ID METRES FROM METRES TO INTERVAL (M) Au PPM PROSPECT BA-22-AC-377 20 40 20 0.33 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-379 5 5 0.39 Tabakorole East Prospect AND 45 53 8 0.16 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-380 55 60 5 0.57 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-382 20 25 5 0.53 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-353 60 65 5 0.20 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-354 5 20 15 0.32 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-355 20 25 5 0.49 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-RC-021 20 30 10 0.32 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-357 10 15 5 4.68 Tabakorole East Prospect AND 25 45 20 0.27 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-358 35 40 5 3.73 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-364 10 15 5 0.31 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-365 20 25 5 0.13 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-367 10 15 5 0.70 Tabakorole East Prospect AND 35 40 5 0.61 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-368 60 62(EOH) 2 0.31 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-369 15 20 5 1.25 Tabakorole East Prospect AND 55 60 5 0.56 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-370 45 50 5 0.67 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-373 20 25 5 0.67 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-375 25 30 5 0.54 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-376 25 30 5 0.24 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-367 10 15 5 0.70 Tabakorole East Prospect AND 35 40 5 0.61 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-368 60 62(EOH) 2 0.31 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-369 15 20 5 1.25 Tabakorole East Prospect AND 55 60 5 0.56 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-370 45 50 5 0.67 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-373 20 25 5 0.67 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-AC-375 25 30 5 0.54 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-RC-017 10 15 5 0.70 Tabakorole East Prospect AND 65 70 5 0.22 Tabakorole East Prospect AND 105 115 10 0.62 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-22-RC-018 75 90 15 0.29 Tabakorole East Prospect

Previous drilling by Panthera in the Tabakorole East prospect included:

HOLE ID METRES FROM METRES TO INTERVAL (M) Au PPM PROSPECT BA-21-AC-266 39 41 2 1.11 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-268 5 5 0.53 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-270 20 25 5 0.57 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-269 30 45 15 0.14 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-290 10 15 5 0.86 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-291 10 15 5 0.20 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-012 50 55 5 0.14 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-016 5 10 5 0.14 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-017 12 17 5 0.27 Tabakorole East Prospect AND 23 30 7 0.86 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-RC-002 2 2 1.27 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-RC-003 10 13 3 0.46 Tabakorole East Prospect AND 17 20 3 0.43 Tabakorole East Prospect AND 44 45 1 0.56 Tabakorole East Prospect AND 99 100 1 0.57 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-RC-004 23 32 9 0.87 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-065 15 20 5 5.02 Tabakorole East Prospect AND 35 50 15 0.42 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-020 15 35 20 0.75 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-021 25 40 15 0.44 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-064 20 50 30 0.86 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-022 30 50 20 0.73 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-032 5 10 5 1.31 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-033 15 20 5 1.62 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-049 10 15 5 0.53 Tabakorole East Prospect AND 25 30 5 0.92 Tabakorole East Prospect AND 40 50 10 1.63 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-051 30 35 5 0.28 Tabakorole East Prospect AND 55 60 5 2.75 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-042 15 25 10 0.37 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-054 50 55 5 0.53 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-055 5 10 5 0.84 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-056 14 15 1 2.56 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-053 45 50 5 0.74 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-058 25 30 5 0.72 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-060 5 20 15 0.22 Tabakorole East Prospect AND 45 50 5 0.50 Tabakorole East Prospect AND 70 75 5 0.49 Tabakorole East Prospect BA-21-AC-062 29 31 2 1.14 Tabakorole East Prospect

Djelikourou North Prospect

The prospect was initially located after field reconnaissance in 2018 identified scattered artisanal diggings. Subsequent exploration work included soil sampling that reported elevated gold values above 20ppb Au that overlay a trend identified in the gradient array IP survey data. The geophysical trend appears to be the edge of a chargeability anomaly and a resistivity trend.

Recent fieldwork identified the chargeability high as due to the presence of a graphitic schist unit. Subsequent geochemical air core drilling and several follow-up RC drill holes have returned encouraging results as indicated in the following tables of drill intersections including a 35m gold intersection (BA-22_RC-012).

Highlights of recent follow-up drilling included:

HOLE ID METRES FROM METRES TO INTERVAL (M) Au PPM PROSPECT BA-22-RC-012 55 90 35 0.69 Djelikourou North Prospect INC 70 80 10 1.00 Djelikourou North Prospect BA-22-RC-010 65 120 55 0.21 Djelikourou North Prospect INC 65 70 5 0.97 Djelikourou North Prospect AND 105 115 10 0.34 Djelikourou North Prospect

Previous drilling by Panthera in the Djelikourou North prospect included:

HOLE ID METRES FROM METRES TO INTERVAL (M) Au PPM PROSPECT BA-21-AC-276 5 10 5 2.30 Djelikourou North Prospect BA-21-AC-248 35 55 20 0.33 Djelikourou North Prospect BA-21-AC-250 5 10 5 2.53 Djelikourou North Prospect BA-21-AC-259 10 30 20 2.11 Djelikourou North Prospect BA-21-AC-262 15 25 10 0.65 Djelikourou North Prospect

Djelikourou South Prospect

The prospect was located after initial field reconnaissance in 2018 and identified scattered artisanal diggings. Subsequent exploration included a soil sampling programme which reported elevated gold values including a plus 100ppb Au anomaly that overlies the trend identified in the gradient array IP survey data. Subsequent geochemical air core drilling and several follow-up RC drill holes have returned encouraging results as indicated in the following tables of drill intersections.

Highlights of recent follow-up drilling included:

HOLE ID METRES FROM METRES TO INTERVAL (M) Au PPM PROSPECT BA-22-RC-025 20 30 10 0.13 Djelikourou South Prospect BA-22-RC-013 95 100 5 0.22 Djelikourou South Prospect BA-22-RC-014 5 5 1.4 Djelikourou South Prospect

Previous drilling by Panthera in the Djelikourou South Prospect included:

HOLE ID METRES FROM METRES TO INTERVAL (M) Au PPM PROSPECT BA-21-AC-106 26 27(EOH) 1 2.11 Djelikourou South Prospect BA-21-AC-107 20 70 50 0.35 Djelikourou South Prospect BA-21-AC-124 55 65 10 0.28 Djelikourou South Prospect BA-21-AC-140 15 19 4 0.61 Djelikourou South Prospect AND 30 35 5 0.21 Djelikourou South Prospect AND 73 76 3 2.12 Djelikourou South Prospect

Tagoua Prospect

The prospect was located after field reconnaissance in 2018 and identified scattered artisanal diggings with subsequent soil sampling showing elevated gold values including a plus 60ppb Au anomaly. Further gradient array IP survey data inferred a possible structural control of the geochemistry. Subsequent geochemical air core drilling and several follow-up RC drill holes have returned encouraging results as indicated in the following tables of drill intersections.

Highlights of recent follow-up drilling included:

HOLE ID METRES FROM METRES TO INTERVAL (M) Au PPM PROSPECT BA-22-AC-341 5 35 30 0.30 Tagoua Prospect BA-22-AC-339 40 45 5 5.60 Tagoua Prospect BA-22-AC-337 55 60 5 0.36 Tagoua Prospect BA-22-AC-345 20 30 10 0.16 Tagoua Prospect BA-22-AC-346 5 10 5 0.30 Tagoua Prospect AND 40 50 10 0.26 Tagoua Prospect AND 65 70 5 0.20 Tagoua Prospect

Previous drilling by Panthera in the Tagoua prospect included:

HOLE ID METRES FROM METRES TO INTERVAL (M) Au PPM PROSPECT BA-21-AC-101 15 35 20 0.40 Tagoua Prospect BA-21-AC-148 5 20 15 0.19 Tagoua Prospect BA-21-AC-149 5 15 10 0.21 Tagoua Prospect BA-21-AC-137 5 5 0.74 Tagoua Prospect AND 10 15 5 2.96 Tagoua Prospect AND 20 25 5 0.48 Tagoua Prospect BA-21-AC-166 55 58 3(EOH) 8.00 Tagoua Prospect BA-21-AC-173 5 10 5 1.11 Tagoua Prospect

Analytical Test Work

Reflecting a course coarse gold distribution, the Company completed repeat fire assays on selected samples at SGS and Bureau Veritas with the results detailed below. Furthermore, the Company is undertaking selected bulk assays with SGS Leachwell method with the results pending. Recommendations for further sampling and analytical work will be made when all test work is completed.

Sample_ID ORIGINAL ASSAY SGS MALI



Au_ppb ORIGINAL ASSAY SGS MALI



Au_ppm REPEAT ASSAY SGS MALI



Au_ppb REPEAT ASSAY SGS MALI



Au_ppb REPEAT ASSAY SGS MALI



Au_ppb Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories Mali



Au_ppb Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories Mali



Au_ppm AC5765 359 0.36 273 – – 358 AC5791 5600 5.6 6140 – – 2970 AC5813 209 0.21 145 – – 444 AC5821 305 0.31 307 – – 250 AC5830 356 0.36 271 – – 586 AC5834 201 0.2 63 31 – 136 AC5863 267 0.27 262 – – 509 AC5864 13 0.01 10 – – 8 AC5865 18 0.02 11 – 11 <5 AC5866 48 0.05 11 – – 6 AC5867 29 0.03 12 – – <5 AC5874 32 0.03 35 – – 14 AC5968 15 0.02 12 12 – 5 AC6002 10 0.01 8 – – 6 AC6031 13 0.01 14 – – <5 AC6060 491 0.49 891 – – 479 AC6070 4680 4.68 >8000 >8000 – >10000 31.2 AC6090 3730 3.73 2530 – – 2601 AC6123 702 0.7 712 – – 552 AC6129 610 0.61 815 – – 659 AC6153 1250 1.25 1360 – – 735 AC6161 561 0.56 513 – – 912 AC6174 668 0.67 10 – – 12 AC6211 668 0.67 217 207 – 448 AC6237 536 0.54 384 – – 169 AC6250 235 0.24 289 – – 464 AC6258 311 0.31 957 – – 33