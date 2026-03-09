Follow us on:

Palm oil rally highlights stronger biofuel demand and tightening market balance

Dekel Agri-Vision

Palm oil prices have surged to their highest level in more than a year, reflecting a powerful combination of rising crude oil prices, improving biodiesel economics and strengthening demand across major importing markets. The move has pushed Malaysian futures sharply higher and signals a shift in the demand outlook for one of the world’s most widely traded vegetable oils.

Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to around MYR 4,680 per tonne, marking a gain of more than 7% and the largest single day advance in several years. The rally has extended over multiple sessions as traders respond to a tightening relationship between energy markets and agricultural commodities used in biofuel production.

The most immediate catalyst has been the sharp rise in crude oil prices. Higher energy prices improve the economics of biodiesel production, strengthening demand prospects for vegetable oils used as feedstocks. Palm oil has been trading at a significant discount to gasoil, creating favourable margins for biodiesel blending and reinforcing the incentive for producers and policymakers to expand renewable fuel use.

Dekel Agri-Vision PLC (LON:DKL) aspires to become a leading agro-industrial company in West Africa, one that creates value for shareholders whilst at all times placing the interests of the local communities and environment in which it operates in at the heart of its operations.

