Oxford Nanopore Technologies to participate in January investor conferences

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT), the company delivering a new generation of molecular sensing technology based on nanopores, will be participating in the following investor conferences in January.

· 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco

Format: Presentation and Q&A session and investor meetings

Date: Monday, 12 January

Time: 2:15pm PT (5:15pm EST/10:15pm GMT)

Webcast: click here to register

· dbAccess UK & Ireland Conference, London

Format: One-on-one and group investor meetings

Date: Tuesday, 20 January

A live webcast of the J.P. Morgan presentation and Q&A can be accessed at the Company’s investor relations page at: https://nanoporetech.com/about/investors/reports. A webcast replay will be available for at least 30 days following the event via the same link.