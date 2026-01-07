Oxford Nanopore Technologies to participate in January investor conferences

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT), the company delivering a new generation of molecular sensing technology based on nanopores, will be participating in the following investor conferences in January.
· 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco
Format: Presentation and Q&A session and investor meetings
Date: Monday, 12 January
Time: 2:15pm PT (5:15pm EST/10:15pm GMT)
Webcast: click here to register
· dbAccess UK & Ireland Conference, London
Format: One-on-one and group investor meetings
Date: Tuesday, 20 January
A live webcast of the J.P. Morgan presentation and Q&A can be accessed at the Company’s investor relations page at: https://nanoporetech.com/about/investors/reports. A webcast replay will be available for at least 30 days following the event via the same link.