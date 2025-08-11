Oxford Nanopore CEO Gordon Sanghera to step down

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT), the company delivering a new generation of molecular sensing technology based on nanopores, has announced that Gordon Sanghera has notified the Board of his intention to step down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and from the Board by the end of 2026, after more than 20 years in the role.

As part of a long-standing succession planning process, the Board has now commenced a formal search for a successor to lead the Company through its next phase of growth and commercialisation.

Duncan Tatton-Brown, Chair of Oxford Nanopore, commented: “Two decades ago, Gordon co-founded Oxford Nanopore with the bold ambition to transform molecular analysis. He has since led the Company’s growth into a global business, built a highly differentiated technology platform and fostered a culture of innovation and collaboration that underpins its success. These foundations have supported sustained, above-market growth and position Oxford Nanopore well for the future. “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Gordon for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to Oxford Nanopore. We are well prepared from a succession perspective and will continue to work closely with Gordon to support a smooth transition as we look to appoint his successor. The Board is focused on finding a leader with the vision and capabilities to further advance our growth strategy, driving long term value creation for our stakeholders.”

Gordon Sanghera, CEO of Oxford Nanopore, commented: “It has been a great honour to co-found and lead Oxford Nanopore. I’ve had the privilege of working with an exceptional team whose talent and dedication have underpinned the remarkable progress we’ve achieved together, shaping the Company into the innovative force it is today. “By next year I will have been CEO of Oxford Nanopore for 21 years. With strong foundations in place for the Company’s continued success, I believe this will be the right time for me to pass the reins to a new leader. In making this decision it has been important to me that the Board have ample time to identify a successor to ensure a smooth transition. “Until then, I remain resolutely focused on executing our strategic priorities, continuing our strong performance, and driving the business to profitability. With strong momentum across all our geographies and target end markets -as demonstrated in our recent half-year update- I’m confident Oxford Nanopore is well-positioned to capture the significant opportunity ahead and continue delivering for our customers, partners, employees and shareholders.”

Gordon co-founded Oxford Nanopore in 2005 and has served as CEO since its inception, leading the development and commercialisation of its pioneering nanopore-based sensing technology. Under his leadership, the Company set out to transform molecular analysis by delivering richer biological data faster, more affordably, and more accessibly than legacy technologies. This vision began to materialise with the launch of the MinION in 2015, the world’s first portable sequencing device, and has since evolved into a broad portfolio of devices serving customers in over 125 countries across both Research and Applied markets. The impact of Oxford Nanopore’s technology is reflected in more than 14,000 peer-reviewed publications and sustained, above-market growth. In recognition of his role in advancing technologies that have had global scientific and medical impact, Gordon was appointed Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2023 New Year Honours.