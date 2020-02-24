Oxford Instruments Sell off OI Healthcare business to MXR Imaging, Inc, for $15.0 million

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG), a leading provider of high technology products and services to industrial companies and scientific research communities, today told the markets that it has completed the sale of its OI Healthcare business in the US to MXR Imaging, Inc, for a consideration of $15.0 million (£11.5 million).

The OI Healthcare business in the US offers the sale, service and rental of third-party Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Computer Tomography machines, with offices in Florida, Michigan and California.

Ian Barkshire, Chief Executive of Oxford Instruments said, “The sale of the Oxford Instruments’ US-based OI Healthcare business further supports our ongoing strategy to focus on chosen markets with long-term growth drivers where we can uphold or develop leading positions. This sale will allow us to continue enhancing our ability to deliver further growth and margin improvement while maintaining a customer-centric approach.”

Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology tools and systems with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success for 60 years, supporting its core purpose to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

