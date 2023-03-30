OSB Group PLC 57.0% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

OSB Group PLC with ticker (LON:OSB) now has a potential upside of 57.0% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 750 GBX for the company, which when compared to the OSB Group PLC share price of 478 GBX at opening today (30/03/2023) indicates a potential upside of 57.0%. Trading has ranged between 5 (52 week low) and 609 (52 week high) with an average of 1,189,198 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,060,075,581.



OSB Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based specialist mortgage lender in professional buy-to-let and specialist residential market sub-segments. The Company’s segments include OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services. The OneSavings Bank segment includes Buy-to-Let/SME sub-segments and Residential sub-segment. Buy-to-Let/SME sub-segments include buy-to-let, residential development, commercial mortgages, funding lines, and asset finance. Residential sub-segments include first charge and funding lines. The brands under this segment include Kent Reliance and InterBay. The Charter Court Financial Services segment includes buy-to-let, bridging, residential and second charge. Its Precise Mortgages brand uses an automated underwriting platform to manage mortgage applications and to deliver decisions in principle. This segment operates through its brands, including Precise Mortgages and Charter Savings Bank. The Company’s lending business is supported by its funding platforms.







