Orion Engineered Carbons S.A – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.7% Upside

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A which can be found using ticker (OEC) have now 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 40 and 29 calculating the mean target price we have $33.80. Given that the stocks previous close was at $24.90 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 35.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and the 200 day MA is $18.20. The market cap for the company is $1,521m. Company Website: https://www.orioncarbons.com

The potential market cap would be $2,064m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Luxembourg and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.à r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.33% with the ex dividend date set at 20-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.65, revenue per share of 33.35 and a 7% return on assets.