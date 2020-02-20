Open Orphan Appoint Professor Oxford as Chair of Advisory Board

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH), the rapidly growing specialist CRO pharmaceutical services company which has a focus on orphan drugs and is a world leader in the provision of virology and vaccine challenge study services, and has Europe’s only 24 bedroom quarantine clinic with onsite virology lab in Queen Mary’s Hospital London, is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor John Oxford as Chair of a newly established Advisory Board. The Advisory Board will focus initially on guiding Open Orphan in the provision of solutions to the current Coronavirus outbreak.

The Open Orphan Advisory Board has been established to help the Company support product development for customers developing antivirals, vaccines and respiratory therapeutics, all particularly relevant and topical in the environment of heightened awareness of the Coronavirus in 2020.

Professor John Oxford, a Professor at Queen Mary’s University London and one of the world’s leading experts on global diseases such as influenza, including bird flu, SARS, MERS and Coronavirus, will Chair the Advisory Board alongside Professor Brendan Buckley, a Director of Open Orphan.

