Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$42.40’, now 13.6% Upside Potential

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. with ticker code (OHI) have now 15 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $49.00 and $37.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $42.40. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $37.31 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and the 200 moving average now moves to $36.35. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.23B. The stock price is currently at: $36.89 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,628,728,633 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.13, revenue per share of $4.03 and a 3.9% return on assets.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties located in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s core business is to provide financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs), and to a lesser extent, independent living facilities (ILFs), rehabilitation and acute care facilities (specialty facilities) and medical office buildings (MOBs). The Company’s portfolio consists of its long-term leases and real estate loans with healthcare operating companies and affiliates. In addition, the Company makes loans to operators and/or their principals. Its portfolio of real estate investments includes over 926 healthcare facilities, located in 42 states and the United Kingdom that are operated by 67 third-party operators.