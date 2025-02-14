Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 17.2% Upside Potential

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. which can be found using ticker (OHI) now have 15 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $46.00 and $37.00 calculating the mean target price we have $41.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at $35.72 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 17.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $37.88 and the 200 day moving average is $37.14. The market cap for the company is 10.52B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $36.35 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,324,540,673 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.45, revenue per share of $4.03 and a 3.9% return on assets.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties located in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s core business is to provide financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs), and to a lesser extent, independent living facilities (ILFs), rehabilitation and acute care facilities (specialty facilities) and medical office buildings (MOBs). The Company’s portfolio consists of its long-term leases and real estate loans with healthcare operating companies and affiliates. In addition, the Company makes loans to operators and/or their principals. Its portfolio of real estate investments includes over 926 healthcare facilities, located in 42 states and the United Kingdom that are operated by 67 third-party operators.