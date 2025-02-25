Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$41.33’, now 15.1% Upside Potential

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. which can be found using ticker (OHI) now have 15 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $46.00 and $37.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $41.33. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $35.90 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $37.47 while the 200 day moving average is $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of 10.65B. Currently the stock stands at: $36.81 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,258,071,057 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.75, revenue per share of $4.07 and a 4.34% return on assets.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties located in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s core business is to provide financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs), and to a lesser extent, independent living facilities (ILFs), rehabilitation and acute care facilities (specialty facilities) and medical office buildings (MOBs). The Company’s portfolio consists of its long-term leases and real estate loans with healthcare operating companies and affiliates. In addition, the Company makes loans to operators and/or their principals. Its portfolio of real estate investments includes over 926 healthcare facilities, located in 42 states and the United Kingdom that are operated by 67 third-party operators.