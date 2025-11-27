Follow us on:

Oil steadies in the face of unexpected crosswinds

After briefly dipping to one-month lows, oil has found a more stable footing, buoyed by a change in the underlying tone of the market. The early-week softness, largely triggered by renewed speculation around peace discussions between Ukraine and Russia, set off a fresh wave of selling. However, that pressure has not been sustained. Instead, there are early signs that investors are beginning to reassess the balance of risks.

Price levels had approached territory not seen in weeks, but the subsequent rebound, albeit modest, is telling. Despite broader concerns over a looming supply overhang, the market has absorbed geopolitical volatility with greater composure than might have been expected.

One of the more subtle yet supportive forces at play is the recalibration of expectations around interest rates. With growing belief that monetary tightening is nearing its end, the narrative is pivoting toward a more accommodative macro backdrop. That shift has helped restore confidence that energy markets are not at the mercy of aggressive economic deceleration.

