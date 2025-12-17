Oil prices climb as Washington reasserts control over Venezuelan crude flows

Oil prices moved sharply higher after the United States announced a maritime blockade targeting sanctioned tankers linked to Venezuela. The order, issued by President Trump, directs U.S. naval and coast guard assets to prevent blacklisted vessels from entering or exiting Venezuelan ports. Brent and WTI each gained more than 2% on the news, lifting the market off recent lows and reintroducing geopolitical risk into a region that had largely fallen off investors’ radars.

Although Venezuela currently contributes only around 1% of global oil output, the country remains symbolically and strategically significant due to its vast untapped reserves. For months, traders had assumed that the worst of the disruption from Venezuela was priced in, with volumes limited and flows increasingly opaque. The sudden enforcement pivot suggests otherwise.

The response in crude prices reflects more than the direct impact on Venezuelan exports. It also captures the broader market sentiment that spare supply is not as secure as it appears. Inventory draws in the U.S., soft but stabilising demand in Asia, and potential supply disruptions in other politically sensitive regions have all contributed to a tighter market tone in recent weeks.

Pharos Energy Plc (LON:PHAR) is an independent energy company with a focus on delivering long-term sustainable value for all stakeholders through regular cash returns and organic growth, underpinned by a robust cash flow and resilient balance sheet.