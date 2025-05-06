Oil rebounds as OPEC+ sparks market shake-up

After a steep decline that pushed oil prices to their lowest levels since 2021, the market is showing signs of recovery. Recent decisions by OPEC+ to accelerate output increases have introduced new dynamics, creating both challenges and opportunities for investors.

On Tuesday, oil prices experienced a notable rebound, with Brent crude rising by 2.6% to \$61.80 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) increasing by 2.7% to \$58.66 per barrel. This uptick follows a period of six consecutive declines, during which prices fell over 20% since April, largely due to concerns about oversupply and global economic slowdown triggered by U.S. tariff policies.

The recent price movements are attributed to technical factors and bargain hunting, as investors seized the opportunity to purchase oil at lower prices. Analysts suggest that the \$60 per barrel mark for Brent crude serves as a psychological threshold, prompting buying activity when prices dip below this level.

OPEC+’s decision to increase production for a second consecutive month has been a significant factor influencing market dynamics. While this move aims to assert market dominance and address non-compliance among member countries, it has also raised concerns about a potential oversupply, especially in the context of weakened global demand.

The return of Chinese market participants after a five-day public holiday contributed to the recent price support, as China, being the largest oil importer, resumed purchasing activities. Additionally, stronger-than-expected U.S. services sector data provided some optimism regarding demand in the world’s major oil-consuming economy.

