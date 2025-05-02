Oil markets surge on Sino-US dialogue signals

Investor sentiment received a significant boost as China’s openness to trade discussions with the United States ignited a rally in oil prices, suggesting a potential easing of global economic tensions.

On Friday, oil markets responded positively to China’s announcement of its willingness to engage in tariff negotiations with the U.S., a move that could de-escalate the prolonged trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies. Brent crude futures rose by 49 cents to $62.62 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate increased by 50 cents to $59.74 per barrel.

The trade war has exerted downward pressure on global markets, with concerns about a potential recession and weakened oil demand. Market analyst Vandana Hari highlighted the significance of the potential U.S.-China dialogue, describing it as a possible turning point in the market’s recent pessimism.

In addition to trade optimism, oil prices were buoyed by President Trump’s threat to impose secondary sanctions on buyers of Iranian oil, reinforcing his “maximum pressure” policy following the suspension of U.S.-Iran nuclear discussions. This development contributed to a reversal of earlier losses attributed to expectations of increased OPEC+ output.

While some OPEC+ member nations advocate for accelerating supply hikes, Saudi Arabia has indicated reluctance to support prices through further cuts. Analysts at Fitch’s BMI warn that with rising non-OPEC+ supply and slowing global demand, the group may face unavoidable price challenges regardless of future decisions. Eight OPEC+ members are scheduled to meet on May 5 to determine the output plan for June.

The convergence of these geopolitical and economic factors has created a complex landscape for investors. However, the recent developments suggest a cautiously optimistic outlook for the oil market, contingent on the progression of U.S.-China trade talks and OPEC+ production decisions.

