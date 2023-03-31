OFG Bancorp – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 33.8% Upside Potential

OFG Bancorp which can be found using ticker (OFG) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 36 and 30 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $33.50. Now with the previous closing price of $25.03 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 33.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $28.04 while the 200 day moving average is $27.44. The market cap for the company is $1,163m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ofgbancorp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,556m based on the market consensus.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; and separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs. Further, the company engages in the insurance agency and reinsurance businesses; administration and servicing of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Additionally, it offers money management and investment banking services; and engages in the asset/liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.49% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 7, revenue per share of 12.28 and a 1.69% return on assets.