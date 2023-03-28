Ocwen Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.2% Upside

Ocwen Financial Corporation NEW with ticker code (OCN) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 50 and 35 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $41.67. Now with the previous closing price of $24.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 67.2%. The 50 day MA is $32.01 and the 200 day moving average is $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $188m. Find out more information at: https://www.ocwen.com

The potential market cap would be $315m based on the market consensus.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 8.66, revenue per share of 110.31 and a 2.01% return on assets.