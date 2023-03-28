Oceaneering International, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.9% Upside

Oceaneering International, Inc. with ticker code (OII) now have 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 16 with the average target price sitting at $22.00. Now with the previous closing price of $16.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 35.9%. The day 50 moving average is $19.68 and the 200 day MA is $13.61. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $1,705m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.oceaneering.com

The potential market cap would be $2,316m based on the market consensus.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company’s Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair. This segment also offers ROV tooling, and survey services, such as hydrographic survey and positioning services, as well as autonomous underwater vehicles for geoscience. Its Manufactured Products segment provides distribution and connection systems, including production control umbilicals and field development hardware, pipeline connection, and repair systems to the energy industry; and autonomous mobile robots technology and entertainment systems to various industries. The company’s Offshore Projects Group segment offers subsea installation and intervention, including riserless light well intervention services and inspection, and maintenance and repair services; installation and workover control systems, and ROV workover control systems; diving services; project management and engineering; and drill pipe riser services and systems, and wellhead load relief solutions. Its Integrity Management & Digital Solutions segment provides asset integrity management; software and analytical solutions for the bulk cargo maritime industry; and software, digital, and connectivity solutions for the energy industry. The company’s Aerospace and Defense Technologies segment offers government services and products, including engineering and related manufacturing in defense and space exploration activities to U.S. government agencies and their prime contractors. Oceaneering International, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 68.08, revenue per share of 20.62 and a 3.47% return on assets.