Nuformix to present NXP002 data at ERS Congress 2025

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX), a pharmaceutical development company targeting unmet medical needs in fibrosis and oncology via drug repurposing, has announced it will be attending the European Respiratory Society (“ERS”) Congress commencing from 28 September 2025 in Amsterdam.

At the ERS Congress the Company will share new insights relating to its NXP002 lead programme – an inhaled treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and related respiratory conditions. Following an in-depth pharmacology review, leveraging human and AI-methodologies, the pathways associated with disease progression in fibrotic diseases in which NXP002 has demonstrated both activity and clinical translation have been assessed across multiple organs.

The resulting outputs allow clear demonstration of NXP002’s potential to regulate four specific pathways that drive fibrotic disease. This includes core pathways, such as the TGF- ß pathway, but also evidences regulation of the WNT/ß-catenin and NLRP3 pathways, which are emerging as key disease progression pathways requiring suppression. The outputs also illustrate consistent translation from cell-based studies to clinical studies across multiple fibrotic organs, including the lung, in the resolution of extra cellular matrix deposition.

The Company has summarised its findings in a new document ‘NXP002 Pathway and Translation Update’ which is available below, and will be published on the Company’s website:

The Company continues to have ongoing discussions with potential development partners and will further showcase NXP002 at the ERS Congress.

Dr Dan Gooding, Executive Director, Nuformix, said: “We are very much looking forward to attending the ERS Congress in Amsterdam. We believe that inhalation is now a validated and attractive treatment option for IPF and PPF. We also believe that delivering improved treatments to patients requires regulation of multiple disease pathways involved in fibrosis progression, given the complexity of the underlying disease. Our recent analysis allows us to evidence with new clarity the specific pathways NXP002 is supressing and how this multi-pathway approach may enable improved treatment of these devastating lung diseases, with the potential to restore tissue function supported by a clinical evidence base.

“We await news on our US FDA orphan drug designation application and continue discussions with potential licensing partners. We will provide further updates in due course as appropriate.“

Please leave this field empty You might also enjoy reading Nuformix updates Registered Office and Company Secretary We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.