Nuformix appoints Kreston Reeves Audit as new auditor

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX), a pharmaceutical development company targeting unmet medical needs in fibrosis and oncology via drug repurposing, has announced the appointment of Kreston Reeves Audit LLP as auditor to the Company. The appointment of Kreston Reeves Audit follows a restructuring of the audit practice of Kreston Reeves LLP, the Company’s former auditor, and will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.