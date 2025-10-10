Follow us on:

Nuformix appoints Kreston Reeves Audit as new auditor

Nuformix plc

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX), a pharmaceutical development company targeting unmet medical needs in fibrosis and oncology via drug repurposing, has announced the appointment of Kreston Reeves Audit LLP as auditor to the Company.  The appointment of Kreston Reeves Audit follows a restructuring of the audit practice of Kreston Reeves LLP, the Company’s former auditor, and will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

