Nuformix plc (LON:NFX), a pharmaceutical development company targeting unmet medical needs in fibrosis and oncology via drug repurposing, has announced the appointment of Kreston Reeves Audit LLP as auditor to the Company. The appointment of Kreston Reeves Audit follows a restructuring of the audit practice of Kreston Reeves LLP, the Company’s former auditor, and will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Nuformix appoints Kreston Reeves Audit as new auditor
- Written by: Amilia Stone
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Nuformix has appointed Kreston Reeves Audit LLP as its new auditor following the restructuring of Kreston Reeves LLP.
Nuformix will attend the European Respiratory Society Congress in Amsterdam from 28 September 2025, where it will present new findings from its lead programme, NXP002, an inhaled treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Nuformix has submitted an application to the US FDA for Orphan Drug Designation for tranilast, the active ingredient in its NXP002 inhaled therapy for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Nuformix plc secures Orphan Drug Designation for NXP002 in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, enhancing treatment options for this rare disease.
Nuformix plc (LON:NFX) aims to raise £210,000 through a conditional placing to advance its NXP002 inhalation treatment for IPF and PPF.
Nuformix plc will showcase groundbreaking results on NXP002 at the American Thoracic Society Congress in San Francisco, addressing fibrosis and oncology challenges.