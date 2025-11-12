Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Nuformix receives FDA clarification request and reports 408% oversubscription in Open Offer

Nuformix

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX), a pharmaceutical development company targeting unmet medical needs in fibrosis and oncology via drug repurposing, has announced, further to the Company’s announcement on 11 August 2025 regarding the Company’s application to the US Food and Drug Administration for Orphan Drug Designation in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) for tranilast, the active drug substance enabled for inhaled delivery in Nuformix’s NXP002 lead programme, that the Company has received a response from the FDA requesting further clarification for one specific element of the application.

As previously announced, as part of the ODD application process the FDA can request further information.  The Company will submit a response to the FDA as soon as possible using existing data and information in the Company’s possession. Upon further review the FDA will issue a designation confirmation letter, a request for more information or a denial. Further announcements will be made in due course, as appropriate.

Dr Dan Gooding, Executive Director, Nuformix, said: “We will respond to FDA using the data we already have on file, having previously had a similar query from the EMA. I remain confident the process will reach a successful conclusion and whilst we await the FDA’s further response we continue to progress discussions with potential future licensing partners and will provide further updates in due course as appropriate.”

Nuformix plc also announced the results of its underwritten Open Offer to Qualifying Shareholders which was announced on 28 October 2025 and closed for acceptances, in accordance with its terms, on 11 November 2025.

The Company announces that valid acceptances have been received from Qualifying Shareholders for a total of 465,813,047 Open Offer Shares, representing a take-up of approximately 408.5% of the 114,040,535 Open Offer Shares available.

All Qualifying Shareholders who have validly applied for Open Offer Shares will receive their full Basic Entitlement. Applications for Open Offer Shares under the Excess Application Facility will be scaled back on a pro-rata basis, with the same scaling methodology to be applied to each Shareholder who applied for Excess Entitlements. Accordingly, subject to Admission becoming effective, 114,040,535 Open Offer Shares will be issued in connection with the Open Offer, raising approximately £228,081 (before expenses) for the Company at the Issue Price of 0.2 pence per Open Offer Share.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement bear the meanings ascribed to them in the Circular posted to shareholders on 28 October 2025.

Director participation in the Open Offer

The Directors have participated in the Open Offer, as follows:

DirectorNo. of Ordinary Shares currently held% of Existing Ordinary SharesNumber of Open Offer Shares subscribed forNo. of Ordinary Shares held on Admission% of the Enlarged Share Capital
Julian Gilbert22,250,000*1.111,271,42823,521,4281.11
Daniel Gooding49,500,000**2.482,828,57152,328,5712.48
Madeleine Kennedy22,250,000***1.111,271,42823,521,4281.11

* held beneficially through Hargreaves Lansdown (Nominees)

* 37,500,000 of which are held beneficially through Interactive Investor Services and 12,000,000 of which are held through Hargreaves Lansdown (Nominees)

*** held beneficially through a nominee appointed by the trading platform, IG Trading and Investments Ltd

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (2014/596/EU) as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and as modified by or under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 or other domestic law, provides further detail.

Admission and dealings

The Open Offer Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with each other and with the Existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of Admission. Application has been made to the FCA for the Open Offer Shares to be admitted to the equity shares (transition) category of the Official List in accordance with Chapter 22 of the UKLR and to the London Stock Exchange plc for such Open Offer Shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities (“Admission”). Dealings in the Open Offer Shares and Admission are expected to take place on or around 8.00 a.m. on 13 November 2025.

Total voting rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company confirms that following Admission, the Company’s enlarged issued ordinary share capital will comprise 2,109,749,903 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.  Therefore, from Admission, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 2,109,749,903 and this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Nuformix

Nuformix receives FDA clarification request and reports 408% oversubscription in Open Offer

Nuformix has received an FDA request for clarification on its Orphan Drug Designation application for tranilast under the NXP002 programme. The company also reported its Open Offer was oversubscribed by
Nuformix plc

Nuformix launches £228,000 underwritten Open Offer at 0.2p per share

Nuformix has announced an underwritten Open Offer to raise approximately £228,081 through the issue of 114,040,535 shares at 0.2p each.
Nuformix plc

Nuformix appoints Kreston Reeves Audit as new auditor

Nuformix has appointed Kreston Reeves Audit LLP as its new auditor following the restructuring of Kreston Reeves LLP.
Nuformix plc

Nuformix to present NXP002 data at ERS Congress 2025

Nuformix will attend the European Respiratory Society Congress in Amsterdam from 28 September 2025, where it will present new findings from its lead programme, NXP002, an inhaled treatment for idiopathic
Nuformix

Nuformix applies for US Orphan Drug Designation for NXP002 in IPF

Nuformix has submitted an application to the US FDA for Orphan Drug Designation for tranilast, the active ingredient in its NXP002 inhaled therapy for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Nuformix plc

Nuformix granted EU Orphan Drug Status for IPF treatment NXP002

Nuformix plc secures Orphan Drug Designation for NXP002 in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, enhancing treatment options for this rare disease.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple